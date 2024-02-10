Match Preview: Sunderland v Plymouth Argyle - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!

Saturday 10th February 2024

(8th) Sunderland v Plymouth Argyle (15th)

Championship

Stadium of Light

Kick-Off: 15:00

Tickets & Match Coverage

The build-up...

Have things settled down a bit after four points from the last six, including avoiding defeat at Middlesbrough – where we haven’t done so well over the years? Just maybe.

We return to the Stadium of Light today, and as always, the pressure will be on the manager to be positive and take the game to the opposition.

The Lads have alternated between wins and losses in our previous five home games – it would be useful to find some consistency generally, but especially at home, where only five sides in the division have scored more goals so far.

With the pressure on, Mike Beale has led his side to two results that have gone some way to quieten the outside noise, and going three unbeaten with a second win on the bounce at the Stadium of Light would be useful – while three points would keep us within touching distance of the top six.

After 13 years bouncing around the bottom two divisions of the Football League, Plymouth returned to the Championship last season by impressively winning the League One title with a total of 101 points.

Steven Schumacher impressed in his two years as manager after stepping up from being Ryan Lowe’s assistant back in December 2021, and the title was the conclusion of his full season in charge.

With his side holding their own in the second tier, Schumacher decided the offer from Stoke City was too good to turn down and left at the beginning of December. He was replaced in early January by Steven Gerrard’s number two in Saudi Arabia, Ian Foster.

Today’s opponents boast the third-worst away record in the league so far, with only nine points picked up in 15 games, but with two wins and a draw in the league under the new manager so far, they will be looking to continue their impressive start.

The betting...

Head to head... at Sunderland

(All competitions)

Sunderland wins: 14

Draws: 1

Plymouth Argyle wins: 3

Sunderland goals: 42

Plymouth Argyle goals: 16

Last time we met... at the Stadium of Light

Saturday 11th December 2021

Championship

Sunderland 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

[Neil 4’, Broadhead 13’ - Scarr 64’]

Sunderland: Hoffman, Wright, Flanagan, Doyle, Dajaku, Neil, Winchester, Gooch (Embleton), Pritchard (O’Brien), Broadhead, Stewart Substitutes not used: Patterson, Alves, Younger, Dunne, Kimpioka Plymouth Argyle: Cooper, Edwards, Broom (Ennis), Wilson, Scarr, Gillesphey, Camara (Randell), Houghton (Jephcott), Hardie, Garrick, Mayor Substitutes not used: Burton, Law, Cooper, Agard Attendance: 28,987

Played for both...

Mick Horswill

After winning the FA Cup winner with Sunderland in 1973, Horswill eventually signed for Plymouth after spending a year at Manchester City in 1975. The midfielder made over 100 appearances on the south coast before he signed for Hull City in 1978.