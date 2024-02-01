 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Transfer Deadline Day Live: Join us from 8pm on Twitter Spaces for some Sunderland patter!

Stick Sky Sports News on mute and take in the final three hours of Deadline Day with us as we chat all things Sunderland, the transfer window and react to whatever craziness happens, as it happens!

By Editor Gav
Transfer Deadline Day ™ gets the footy nerds excited, and we’ll be here with you every step of the way as the day goes on and as the Sunderland transfer news drops through.

As per usual, we’ll be live over on Twitter Spaces from 8pm ‘til the close of play reacting to everything that happens, LIVE and direct.

Will Sunderland spring any surprises? Will there be a last minute bid for one of our top players? Is there still a teenyweenyteeeeeeeeenytiny chance we might sign Amad?

Well, whatever happens, you can be sure we’ll be there to chat about it.

So, head across to Twitter at 8PM, grab a cold drink, mute the TV and listen along with us as we bring you all the latest Sunderland news as and when it happens.

