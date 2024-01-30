Is Romaine Mundle any good? Spurs Podcast give us the lowdown on soon-to-be Sunderland winger

Lilywhite Rose: Romaine’s time at Spurs was an interesting one, as really he got into the team following the departure of Jack Clarke to Sunderland. Those of a Mackem persuasion will be hoping that history does not repeat itself, but that may be the play here...

It was in the last 18 months of his contract that Romaine really burst onto the scene at Spurs. Hefeatured heavily in the Youth Champions League during the 22-23 season and trained with the first team a lot.

Romaine’s fine form led to him being offered a new long-term contract, but he chose to turn this down in pursuit of instant first-team football in Belgium.