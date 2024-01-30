Is Romaine Mundle any good? Spurs Podcast give us the lowdown on soon-to-be Sunderland winger

From looking at his numbers in your U21s last season I’m a bit surprised he left Spurs… what went on there?
Lilywhite Rose: Romaine’s time at Spurs was an interesting one, as really he got into the team following the departure of Jack Clarke to Sunderland. Those of a Mackem persuasion will be hoping that history does not repeat itself, but that may be the play here...
It was in the last 18 months of his contract that Romaine really burst onto the scene at Spurs. Hefeatured heavily in the Youth Champions League during the 22-23 season and trained with the first team a lot.
Romaine’s fine form led to him being offered a new long-term contract, but he chose to turn this down in pursuit of instant first-team football in Belgium.
#thfc Alfie Devine & Romaine Mundle with the first team today. pic.twitter.com/kmvMOl56Vr— Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) January 7, 2023
It looks like his move to Belgium hasn’t worked out; what have you heard about his situation over there?
Lilywhite Rose: Romaine has not featured as planned in Belgium, mainly featuring for their development squad. It is a big move to Belgium for a 20-year-old who has only ever played in the Spurs youth setup previously, without any loan experience.
So what sort of player is he? What can we expect from him in terms of his technical and physical attributes?
Lilywhite Rose: A pacy, tricky left-winger who has a trademark cut-in and bend into the far corner of the goal finish to him, Romaine really developed into one of the key players for Spurs U21’s during the 22-23 season.
He scored a phenomenal goal away to Manchester United U21s!
Romaine Mundle’s goal for U21s tonight vs Manchester United pic.twitter.com/72vrAcGINZ— Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) April 28, 2023
Do you see him being able to make a real difference in the Championship?
Lilywhite Rose: The step up from academy football to the Championship is vast but based on your success with both Dennis Cirkin and Jack Clarke he’s certainly a gamble worth taking.
What’s his ceiling as a player?
Lilywhite Rose: If he establishes himself as a steady Championship player that will be a very decent success at a big club like Sunderland.
What areas of his game need most work?
Lilywhite Rose: Without doubt making the final pass — whilst Romaine is exciting on the ball and gets you off your seat with his pace and trickery, if he just laid off the ball more in the decisive moments he could get a lot of assists.
For anyone who hasn’t heard of him and maybe isn’t sure about this deal… what would you say to them?
Lilywhite Rose: Romaine is a player who has really developed in the last few years and has come into his own. I wonder if the Paul Bracewell connection between the two clubs has again played a part as it did with Dennis Cirkin and Jack Clarke, with Paul working with the Spurs academy. Good luck to Romaine on Wearside!
