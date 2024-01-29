Andy’s Player Ratings: Leeds U21s 1-3 Sunderland U21s — Rusyn stars as young‘uns ease past opponents

Nathan Bishop: 8/10

Made a couple of routine saves early into the game but was a passenger for most of the first half, then made two superb saves just after the break, one a flying effort to keep out a shot that was arrowing into the corner and then a fingertip onto the bar shortly afterwards. No chance with the own goal and was comfortable throughout.

Timothee Pembele: 7/10

An attacking threat down the right all game, kept bursting forward and putting in crosses, picking up an assist for the first goal after pulling the ball back for Jones. Was unlucky to score an own goal but, despite looking quality most of the night, was too casual with the ball at times.

Ben Compton: 6/10

Looked comfortable at the back before being injured after landing awkwardly inside the Leeds half.

Nectar Triantis: 8/10

Absolutely dominated the Leeds striker and was never troubled, won the ball a few times and instantly played a defence splitting ball to the Sunderland forwards. Rusyn and Mayenda both should have scored from one of those balls but the second goal did come from Triantis winning the ball and quickly playing out.

Oliver Bainbridge: 7/10

Not as much attacking threat as Pembele and struggled initially against a tricky Leeds winger but stuck at it and eventually got the better of him.

Ben Middlemas: 6/10

Played in the middle alongside Rigg and kept the ball ticking, not a standout performance but did well for the team.

Chris Rigg: 7/10

Showed his quality five seconds into the game when he dummied a quick Leeds press from Sunderland kicking off. Spread the ball around well and covered a lot of ground. Had one extremely wayward effort at goal. Set Kelly away in the build up to the second goal after receiving the ball from Triantis.

Harrison Jones (C): 8/10

Scored the first after slotting home Pembele’s pull back and made the team kick in an advanced central midfield position. Everything good went through him and showed good awareness and quick feet to make attacks happen.

Caden Kelly: 8/10

Showed plenty of quality on the right, played a nice through ball for the overlapping Pembele in the build up to the first, then got two assists for through balls for the second and third, the latter being particularly high quality.

Nazariy Rusyn: 9/10

Ran the Leeds right back ragged, never stopped running and was a constant danger. Scored two well taken goals and the only disappointment was that he didn’t complete his hat-trick.

Eliezer Mayenda: 7/10

Was a menace to Leeds all night, regularly getting in behind with his pace and quick feet. Drove the team up the pitch on many occasions, often running 40+ yards with the ball but unfortunately he tended to take too long to get a shot off, allowing the defenders to close him down when he was well placed.

Substitutes

Zak Johnson: 6/10

Came on for the injured Crompton in the first half and did OK.

Tom Chiabi: 6/10

Replaced Kelly in the second half, slotted into central midfield seemed to cover every blade of grass in the short time he was on.

Man of the Match: Nazariy Rusyn

Man of the match can only be Rusyn and not just for his two well-taken goals. Was a real threat down the left hand side, causing the Leeds right back all sorts of problems, never stopped running and, unlike his recent first team appearances, was heavily involved in general play too. Showed good hold up play, came deep to receive the ball and helped out defensively.

Took his goals really well too, the first after he cut inside after Kelly played him in and steered home, then getting on the end of a superb Kelly through ball, rounding the goalkeeper and slotting into an empty net from an acute angle.

Should have had a hat-trick, with numerous chances saved by the goalkeeper and another hit over the bar but a good night’s work for the Ukrainian.