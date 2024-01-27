Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 3-1 Stoke - Massive three points for The Lads!

Anthony Patterson: 8/10

The goal Stoke pulled back was scrappy but Patterson made some vital saves in the first half while the game was still goalless.

Jenson Seelt: 7/10

Really unfortunate to concede an early goal but looked assured at right back and good with the ball at his feet.

Dan Ballard: 7/10

Competed well at the back with Stoke looking dangerous when they attacked, quick to throw himself at any ball in the box.

Luke O’Nien (C): 7/10

Made a vital goal saving block in the first half and like Ballard threw himself at anything that came near him.

Trai Hume: 7/10

Solid at left back, only beaten once when Gooch got down the byline and whipped a cross in but was quick to burst forward when the opportunity arose.

Dan Neil: 8/10

A really good shift in front of the back four, giving Ekwah license to get forward to great effect.

Pierre Ekwah: 8/10

Got forward much more today and looked more comfortable for it, stepped inside after receiving Ba’s pass and fired his goal home with aplomb.

Abdoullah Ba: 9/10

Gave the team much needed width, was involved in all three goals and took his goal really well.

Jobe Bellingham: 7/10

Much better today, far more dynamic than last week. Tidy on the ball and made some good runs beyond midfield.

Jack Clarke: 9/10

Absolutely rinsed Lynden Gooch and whoever came near him on the left all game, got a deserved assist after picking out Ba for the second goal and was unstoppable throi.

Mason Burstow: 6/10

Put in a shift up top with very little to work with but was in the right place at the right time to get on the end of Ba’s knock down and open the scoring.

Substitutes

Nazariy Rusyn: 6/10

Ran the channels and hassled the Stoke defence after replacing Burstow.

Chris Rigg: 6/10

Came on and showed plenty of endeavour despite not being on long.

Timothee Pembele: N/A

A very late change for Ba.

Man of the Match: Abdoullah Ba

Jack Clarke was flying today but I’ve got to give my man of the match to Ba. Gave the team much needed balance on the right and there was plenty of end product two, with the French youngster providing two assists and getting on the scoresheet himself.

Picked out Burstow after leaping in the air to win a high ball for the first, did brilliantly to set Clarke away for the second but then followed it up to be there for the pass once Clarke got into the box and then found Ekwah for the third.