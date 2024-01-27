Match Preview: Sunderland v Stoke - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!

Share All sharing options for: Match Preview: Sunderland v Stoke - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!

Saturday 27th January 2024

(10th) Sunderland v Stoke City (19th)

Championship

Stadium of Light

Kick-Off: 15:00

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Tickets are available via www.safc.com.

TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com.

Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online)

Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out the player ratings after the full-time whistle at www.RokerReport.com!

The build-up...

How do you look at our home form in the league recently? Would you say we’ve won three out of the last five, or lost two of the last three? Or maybe we’re only as good as our last game?

However you would like to view the recent stats/games, the fact is we’ve lost one more at home in our 14 games so far this season than Rotherham United have in their own back yard, and they are eight points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table.

Luckily, in some ways, we haven’t drawn a single one of those 14 games, so only the top five have won more home games this season than ourselves. It doesn’t take a genius to realise that consistency is a major issue, especially at the Stadium of Light, and Mick Beale requires a result this afternoon to steady the nerves a little.

We haven’t lost three successive games since early-October, and it was something that only occurred to Tony Mowbray’s side once throughout the whole of last season - let’s hope we can avoid another occurrence this afternoon.

Who would have thought that sacking Alex Neil would have kickstarted Stoke City’s season? But that is exactly what appears to have happened since the Scot left the club in early-December.

In the eight games since, Stoke have won two and lost only once, which leaves the fact that they have drawn five of those games means they have become more difficult to beat.

Add into the mix they have lost once in the last five on their travels and they have the 9th best defensive record away from home in the division, this afternoon could be a tricky fixture.

Despite their upturn in form, they still remain in 19th position in the league, but the eight point gap between themselves and the bottom three is the same as the gap to ourselves sitting just outside of the play-offs, and new manager Steven Schumacher will be looking at today as an opportunity to close that gap.

The betting...

The bookies have the Lads down as favourites at 19/20, while an away win is priced at around 11/4 and the draw is 23/10.

Head to head... at Sunderland

(All competitions)

Sunderland wins: 46

Draws: 19

Stoke City wins: 11

Sunderland goals: 142

Stoke City goals: 57

Last time we met... at the Stadium of Light

Saturday 4th March 2023

Championship

Sunderland 1-5 Stoke City

[Pritchard 62’ - Laurent 41’, Campbell 53’, 57’, Gayle 68’, 76’]

Sunderland: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese (O’Nien), Neil, Pritchard, Roberts, Diallo, Clarke, Gelhardt (Michut) Substitutes not used: Bass, Ekwah, Ba, Bennette, Lihadji Stoke City: Sarkic (Bonham), Hoever, Sterling, Pearson (Thompson), Wilmot (Fox), Jagielka, Brown, Laurent (Baker), Gayle, Smallbone, Campbell (Tymon) Substitutes not used: Taylor, Lowe Attendance: 43,064

Played for both...

Marco Gabbiadini

There are plenty of recent links with Stoke City and former Sunderland players but looking a little further back, Marco Gabbiadini made nine appearances for the Potters back in the 1997-98 season - which was the first year that we played at the Stadium of Light.

Gabbiadini was a revelation for Denis Smith’s Sunderland, firing us back into the top flight from the Third Division with a record that ended with 87 goals in 185 appearances before he left to join Crystal Palace following relegation in 1991.