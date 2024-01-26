 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Durham Women v Blackburn Rovers - FA Women’s League Cup

Lasses Fan Focus: We have a natter with Blackburn fan Matt to get the latest on the Rovers

Blackburn fan Matt gives us the lowdown on what Sunderland Women can expect when they take on Rovers on Saturday…

By CharlottePatterson
/ new
Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Roker Report: It hasn’t been too long since these two sides met, with us playing each other back in the Conti Cup on the 14th December. How have Blackburn performed since then?

Matt Moonan: There was a Cup game v Palace where we took an early lead but faded late to lose 3-1, a close-fought 3-2 loss away to League-leading Charlton and a 3-0 home win v Sheffield United in the Conti Cup.

RR: Rovers certainly gave a good account for themselves on Wednesday night in the Conti Cup against Sheffield. How did you view the game?

MM: Sheffield United were giving starts to a number of youngsters but Rovers played Lucy Shepherd who is normally a right winger in the 9 position and she got two goals which were her first of the season so hopefully she can carry that goal threat in to the League games.

RR: Blackburn’s form and results recently have been interesting to say the least. The aforementioned 3-0 win in the Conti Cup over Sheffield, a 3-2 loss against Charlton in the league and a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup. Whilst scoring plenty during the week, there’s also been a few going in at the other end recently. Is this down to the style of play and tactics of Rovers or more so to lapses in concentration/fatigue towards the end of games?

MM: I think the fatigue towards the end of the match definitely can play a part but we have also been without Jade Richards since our game v Watford in September and she knots the whole defence together so her recent return should help solidify the otherwise young defence for the rest of the season.

Darwen Women v Blackburn Rovers Women - Adobe Women’s FA Cup Third Round Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

RR: Who would you say could be a thorn in the side for Sunderland? Who do we need to look out for? I know you mentioned Rovers have made a new signing this window.

MM: I think it’s fair to say Hornby is our main attacking threat. I still think Doyle and Dahou offer creativity but don’t seem to be first choice currently.

As for new signings, we have recently signed Katie Bradley who has now started a couple of games for us as an attacking midfielder having previously been with Man City and more recently UCF (University of Central Florida) Dragons.

RR: It’s always tough to give a score prediction, but how do you see this game panning out?

MM: A home game with Richards in defence, Hornby in attack and Murphy having now played a few games at left back, I think we should expect to do well to get our season pointing back in the right direction. I’m going 1-0 with a last 20 minutes where we drop deep and look solid.

RR: And lastly, what are your expectations for Blackburn for the remainder of this season?

MM: We have enough points and reasons for positivity to be looking upwards. Finishing where we are now would be realistic, top half would be a great achievement.

Darwen Women v Blackburn Rovers Women - Adobe Women’s FA Cup Third Round Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

