Lasses Fan Focus: We have a natter with Blackburn fan Matt to get the latest on the Rovers

Share All sharing options for: Lasses Fan Focus: We have a natter with Blackburn fan Matt to get the latest on the Rovers

Roker Report: It hasn’t been too long since these two sides met, with us playing each other back in the Conti Cup on the 14th December. How have Blackburn performed since then?

Matt Moonan: There was a Cup game v Palace where we took an early lead but faded late to lose 3-1, a close-fought 3-2 loss away to League-leading Charlton and a 3-0 home win v Sheffield United in the Conti Cup.

RR: Rovers certainly gave a good account for themselves on Wednesday night in the Conti Cup against Sheffield. How did you view the game?

MM: Sheffield United were giving starts to a number of youngsters but Rovers played Lucy Shepherd who is normally a right winger in the 9 position and she got two goals which were her first of the season so hopefully she can carry that goal threat in to the League games.

RR: Blackburn’s form and results recently have been interesting to say the least. The aforementioned 3-0 win in the Conti Cup over Sheffield, a 3-2 loss against Charlton in the league and a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup. Whilst scoring plenty during the week, there’s also been a few going in at the other end recently. Is this down to the style of play and tactics of Rovers or more so to lapses in concentration/fatigue towards the end of games?

MM: I think the fatigue towards the end of the match definitely can play a part but we have also been without Jade Richards since our game v Watford in September and she knots the whole defence together so her recent return should help solidify the otherwise young defence for the rest of the season.

RR: Who would you say could be a thorn in the side for Sunderland? Who do we need to look out for? I know you mentioned Rovers have made a new signing this window.

MM: I think it’s fair to say Hornby is our main attacking threat. I still think Doyle and Dahou offer creativity but don’t seem to be first choice currently. As for new signings, we have recently signed Katie Bradley who has now started a couple of games for us as an attacking midfielder having previously been with Man City and more recently UCF (University of Central Florida) Dragons.

RR: It’s always tough to give a score prediction, but how do you see this game panning out?

MM: A home game with Richards in defence, Hornby in attack and Murphy having now played a few games at left back, I think we should expect to do well to get our season pointing back in the right direction. I’m going 1-0 with a last 20 minutes where we drop deep and look solid.

RR: And lastly, what are your expectations for Blackburn for the remainder of this season?

MM: We have enough points and reasons for positivity to be looking upwards. Finishing where we are now would be realistic, top half would be a great achievement.