Transfer Rumour: Sunderland “are interested in” 6ft7 midfielder — but face tough competition

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Lyon youngster Skelly Alvero, according to reports in France.

The central midfielder, who stands at 6’7”, is in need of playing time according to French publication L’Equipe and they claim Sunderland have enquired about the 21-year-old.

L’Equipe say that Alvero is expected to move before the end of this transfer window, recently saw a loan move to Molenbeek break down and, as well as Sunderland, now has Werder Bremen chasing his signature, with the Germans wanting the player on loan with with a purchase option at the end of the season.

Alvero was signed last year from Sochaux for a fee of €4m but has only started six games in Ligue 1 this season, has another two appearances as a subtitute and his only goal came in a 1-1 draw at home to Metz.