Fan Letters: “It’s time to show us what you’ve got, Mr Beale!”

Dear Roker Report,

In reference to the letters about telling lies about attendances, we all know there’s not as many at some of the games as the official attendance given. However, all teams go off the amount of tickets sold these days.

A few seasons ago, when Arsenal wasn’t doing well, they were still posting crowds of 60,000 despite empty seats everywhere. When this was widely questioned, it was stated that nearly every team goes by tickets sold.

In my group of 10 family members and friends, who are all season ticket holders, it’s not always everyone can always go, what with kids’ football and work commitments. So, we all know season ticket holders who don’t go to every game. Sometimes these tickets get transferred; sometimes they don’t. If it’s a cold night game, live on Sky, and the team is not doing well, there’s always more who give it a miss. However, like I say, it goes off tickets sold. If you follow the ticket tracker, it gives a good idea of tickets sold but does not include away fans or corporate fans in the figures.

David Wilkinson

Dear Roker Report,

Just what has happened to our beloved SAFC? We have gone from Totally Magical against Southampton in August to Mega Boring against Hull in just 5 months.

Now, who is slowly killing SAFC?

After all the crap that has gone on in the last month and the constant moaning about the state of the club’s services off the pitch, I am surprised that there haven’t been any demonstrations at the ground yet, or maybe I have spoken too soon after Friday’s debacle.

However, let’s keep living the dream. I believe that our club is most probably in the best condition for years, and with all the limitations of Fair Play, etc, we have got to follow and support KLD with his long-term plan.

Paul

Dear Roker Report,

Time for a bit of reflection from myself. I wrote in before the Hull game saying it’s time to take a deep breath and there is still a lot to play for this season. Well, after the Hull performance, that looks like bollocks on my part!

Now I know one swallow does not make a summer, but watching this team under Beale, we have become a shadow of what we were. We are unbalanced, predictable, one-paced, and devoid of confidence, with players just playing it safe. All of which is down to the coach. If Beale can turn this around, I will be more than happy to eat a large slice of humble pie, but it’s not looking good!

Now I know football is all about opinions, but you always hope that your coach has the tactical insight to see when something is not working or needs changing. For example, on Friday night, Bellingham was not influencing the game at all. Why not try dropping Rusyn into the 10 positions and bring on an out-and-out center forward to occupy the Hull center halves? Would it have worked? Who knows, but at least it would have shown some in-game management from a coach trying something to win a tight game.

I know a lot has and continues to be said about our strikers and lack of goals, but let’s be honest, the way we have used them over the course of the season, including Mowbray’s time in charge, has been crap. No doubt they are raw, but not giving them consistent game time means they have not had the chance to learn or build confidence. We don’t see them for weeks, and when we do, they look like players coming back from an injury who lack playing time. Bringing them on with 10 or 15 minutes to go when we are losing and expecting them to make a difference is, for me, just crap coaching. If we had managed them differently from the start of the season, just maybe we would not be so desperate to bring one in during the January transfer window.

And so onto Stoke, it’s always the hope that kills you in the end! Time to show us what you got Mr. Beale.

Love and Peace.

Neil Watkinson

Dear Roker Report,

Normally, I don’t judge a manager only on a handful of games, but like most season ticket holders, I feel it’s already time for a change. Tactically, nothing has changed. Set pieces remain the same. The team and setup show no improvement.

I was angry when Tony Mowbray got sacked, but something in his manner at interviews reflected that it was going to happen at some point. When you sack a manager, most clubs have a replacement in mind. We didn’t. Beale was a cheap, possibly 3rd choice option at the time. We would have been better off keeping an interim manager.

Now, Steve Cooper is free, and now is the time to sound him out. In the next home game, I will be there. I hope it’s without Beale in charge. In 30 minutes, I saw more passion in the Hull manager on the touchline than in 7 full games of Beale. Says it all. Beale Out.

Mark

Dear Roker Report,

Dreyfus and Speakman must swallow their pride and admit they made a big mistake giving Beale the job. Please get rid of him NOW before he brings the club down any further.

Barry Frame

Dear Roker Report,

Recent results have been disappointing despite playing reasonably well at Ipswich and having basically the same squad who gave Leicester a good game and beat Leeds and West Brom. Comparison with Mowbray’s more freely attacking style is slightly unfair as we had Amand Diallo and a fit Patrick Roberts on the right wing last season to offer an attacking option to Jack Clarke on the left. Roberts returning to first-team action will be a huge boost. Alex Pritchard comes inside a lot more, leaving no one other than the right full back available on the wing. On Friday night, Pritchard wasted several corners and free kicks with low deliveries that were easily cleared by the first defender.

Rob Robinson

Dear Roker Report,

Dreyfus should sack Beale and Speakman before they take us back to Div One. The latter brought in rubbish strikers and coach who has no idea what he’s doing.

Ian Frame