Lasses News: Sunderland Women U23’s into the semi-finals for the County Cup!

It was a brilliant weekend of football for our women’s teams, not just with the senior side getting an emphatic 3-0 win over Sheffield United Women in the league. But our Women’s U23’s were also in action in the quarterfinals of the County Cup, where they won 6-1 over Gateshead Leam Rangers to advance into the semi-finals.

Our Under-23 side advanced to the semi-final of the County Cup with a 6-1 win over Gateshead Leam Rangers yesterday!



Amazing, Lasses! #SAFCWomen pic.twitter.com/fvEDxF5Fxr — Sunderland AFC Women (@SAFCWomen) January 22, 2024

We have spoken about this team before on Roker Report, celebrating and enjoying the fact that the U23’s are currently on a 13 game unbeaten streak this season and 33 games in total since their formation! With 31 wins and 2 draws.

The young lasses entered the County Cup at the first round stage, where they duly dispatched of Chester-Le-Street United Women First Team 17-0 back in October 2023.

It was then on the 19th November, that they faced a tougher opposition in Consett Ladies First Team at Belle Vue Stadium for the second round stage. However, despite the tough opponents, the Wearsiders were able to win 3-0 it was a comfortable performance. Myself and fellow RR contributor Ant Waterson were both in attendance to witness the win.

The quarterfinals were next and the U23’s once again faced what was a tough opponent on paper, as they drew Gateshead Leam Rangers away. Yet on Sunday, the lasses showed their strength and capability to come away with a phenomenal 6-1 win to secure a place in the semi-finals.

A notable name in Emily Hutchinson was on the scoresheet with a brace as she looks to slowly and delicately return back to full fitness following on from two consecutive ACL injuries for the senior team. Whereas Laila Wallace got two and Emmi Weiss and Mia Lawrence-Kayall got a goal each.

The U23’s will now face Chester-Le-Street Town Ladies First away in the semi-final. With the game set to be played on Sunday 18th February. The lasses senior team do have a game the same day against Lewes FC, but with their game kicking off at 12pm, hopefully the U23’s don’t kick off until 2/2:30pm so some supporters can attend both.

Ha’way the lasses!