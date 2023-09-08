RRP: "A big hot chat" Analysing all the SAFC transfer business & Sunderland 5-0 Southampton!

What's the crack?
- Well it's been quite a week lads and lasses, so hope you're in the mood to revisit it all again as these two are!
- That absolute battering of Southampton wasn't bad at all was it? Imagine missing that man.
- The lads look at just how impressive Sunderland were last weekend and try and pick their standout performers from the match;
- We dish out plenty of credit to lads (a certain Abdoullah Ba particularly) we've previously been critical of, as patience shows itself once again to be a virtue worth having.
- How confident are we looking ahead with the sort of squad we have now?
- Who were we most happy to have kept hold of when the window slammed shut last week?
- Departures; Sad to see a few lads go but is it ultimately for the best for all concerned?
- Who of the new deadline day signings are we most looking forward to seeing play for the club?
- Gav struggles with saying Aouchiche for the 100th time in seven days;
- Risk vs Reward; Every transfer is a gamble and we like to take more than most, but will they pay off?
- All this and much more! Ha'way the Lads!
