 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

RRP: "A big hot chat" Analysing all the SAFC transfer business & Sunderland 5-0 Southampton!

Sunderland had a bit of a mad end to the 23/24 Summer Transfer Window and followed it up with an immediate battering of a poorly prepared Southampton side at the Stadium of Light. So now some of the Lads have a bit of time off with the international break, our lads Gav and Chris have had a look at everything from the departure of Batth, Goochy and Stewart to the arrival of five lads we can't wait to see play for the club, to the wonderful spinning top action of our young Jewi!

By TheHashpipe83
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

What's the crack?

  • Well it's been quite a week lads and lasses, so hope you're in the mood to revisit it all again as these two are!
  • That absolute battering of Southampton wasn't bad at all was it? Imagine missing that man.
  • The lads look at just how impressive Sunderland were last weekend and try and pick their standout performers from the match;
  • We dish out plenty of credit to lads (a certain Abdoullah Ba particularly) we've previously been critical of, as patience shows itself once again to be a virtue worth having.
  • How confident are we looking ahead with the sort of squad we have now?
  • Who were we most happy to have kept hold of when the window slammed shut last week?
  • Departures; Sad to see a few lads go but is it ultimately for the best for all concerned?
  • Who of the new deadline day signings are we most looking forward to seeing play for the club?
  • Gav struggles with saying Aouchiche for the 100th time in seven days;
  • Risk vs Reward; Every transfer is a gamble and we like to take more than most, but will they pay off?
  • All this and much more! Ha'way the Lads!

How Do I Listen?

Apple podcasts

To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.

Spotify

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

Youtube

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

OPINION!

Sunderland AFC: A team of canny lads

TALKING TACTICS!

Talking Tactics: How Sunderland’s controlled aggression demolished Southampton

FAN LETTERS!

Fan Letters: “There aren’t many things in football that stay secret for long”

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report