Which of Sunderland’s deadline day arrivals is the most exciting?

Andy Thompson says…

I think we did some excellent business on deadline day, but the one signing that I’m most excited about is Nazariy Rusyn.

I feel that his age of twenty four suggests that he can have a more immediate impact than some others within the first team, and from looking at his highlights on YouTube, you can see he gets into scoring opportunities that are similar and would suit our style of play.

From his interview on a swing in Paris, you can tell there’s a hunger to succeed in England and at a higher level to which he’s previously played, and that’s always a characteristic that is required to do well.

Like all of our signings from abroad, he’ll take a little bit of time to settle into the area and adapt to the English culture and league but when he does, he’ll impact our style of play quite significantly.

He adds another option and goals to our already attack-minded young team and his addition to our squad really excites me.

Ewan Bowman says…

For me, the most exciting is Mason Burstow’s arrival from Chelsea on loan.

Brought in as a short-term replacement for the departed Ross Stewart, he scored for Chelsea in a pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund and is highly thought of in the Blues’ academy.

He’s still young, so he’ll come with a point to prove and although he’s got League One experience, this will be his first taste of the Championship.

Burstow offers pace, strength, physicality and a real threat in the air.

This will give us additional options moving forward and give the likes of Hemir time to adjust to the English game.

With Burstow leaving the Chelsea circus, he’s arrived and has already spoken very highly about the club and what he can offer us for the season.

I feel this will be a very wise addition by the club and will benefit all parties.

Mark Wood says…

The player I want to keep a close eye on is Nazariy Rusyn, because apart from Bradley Dack, I feel that he’s been signed with different criteria in mind.

Dack is an experienced head who can operate at the top of the pitch and with Rusyn at the age of twenty four, I think we’ve got a player who’s pretty much the finished product.

When he’s fit, settled and up to speed, I’d expect him to feature heavily over the coming months and I’m looking forward to see what he can bring to our attack when he becomes a regular starter.

By all accounts, he can play anywhere along the forward line, he has pace, can dribble and go past his man, and he’s not afraid to shoot and can score goals.

He’s not a target man, so he’ll offer something different in our forward play and it could be interesting to see how he links up with likes of Patrick Roberts and Jobe Bellingham.

One other thing I was delighted about when his signature was confirmed on deadline day was that after pursuing the deal for months, we actually got it over the line.

It’s a welcome change from previous summers and transfer windows when we seem to have chased the signing of a particular striker for the entire window, only for it to fall through in the final days.

This time, we got our man.