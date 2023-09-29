Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Sheff Wed 0-3 Sunderland - Three-sy does it for Mowbray’s men!

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Made a couple of routine saves, with him doing well with the one in injury time to push it wide. Kicking was OK at best tonight but he’ll be happy to get a clean sheet.

Trai Hume: 8/10

Really comfortable night defensively and helped us control the game while we were in possession.

Dan Ballard: 8/10

An absolute rock at the back again, with Sheffield Wednesday’s forwards barely having a sniff. Got on the scoresheet too and showed his hunger for a goal to get on the end of Pritchard’s corner.

Luke O’Nien (C): 8/10

Strolled through the game, barely being tested with his main contributions being his ability in possession.

Niall Huggins: 8/10

Another really good performance at left back, worked hard in and out of possession, getting up and down the line all game.

Dan Neil: 9/10

Another controlled game by Neil, sitting in front of the back four and dictating play. Which is some going as he’s the only out and out central midfielder in our team.

Alex Pritchard: 8/10

Set us on our way to victory with a great corner onto the head of Ballard, although that did come shortly after a poor free kick in a good position. Covered a huge amount of ground, linking up play and playing triangles around the home players.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Caused all sorts of problems down the right but let down a little by his final ball. Took a brilliant touch and cut inside late in the first half but his effort from distance was wayward. Then had a couple of runs down the right immediately after the break and really should have picked out the onrushing Clarke rather than going alone for the first.

Jobe Bellingham: 9/10

Sat just in front of Dan Neil and helped out both in attack and defence, looked an absolute Rolls Royce today and his best all-round game in a Sunderland shirt.

Jack Clarke: 9/10

Far too good for the opposition again, scored twice and didn’t even have to get into fifth gear. The first was a cracker and took his penalty really well.

Mason Burstow: 8/10

Much better from Burstow tonight and got a couple of assists as a reward. First his long pass to Clarke for the second and then a quick spin saw him break into the box before being brought down. Coupled his usual hard work with more dangerous runs, had some half chances but on that evidence goals will come.

Substitutes

Adil Aouchiche: 7/10

Really clever in possession once again and must be pushing for a first start, keeps slotting into the team seemlessly.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Tidy in possession and looked good on the ball without much to show it for it.

Chris Rigg: 6/10

Put himself about in an advanced role where he was pretty much playing as a striker.

Nazariy Rusyn: 6/10

Looked really lively on the right and was keen to get stuck into tackles.

Jenson Seelt: 6/10

Came on late at right back as we strolled to an easy victory.

Man of the Match: Jack Clarke

Some really good performances all over the pitch today, with Jobe and Neil completely controlling the game for us, but Jack Clarke was again the difference maker.

Scored a brilliant goal to make it 2-0, cutting inside and firing home from outside the box and then calmly slotting home his penalty to become the Championship’s top scorer.