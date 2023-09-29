 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland - Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi Final 2nd Leg

Friday Night Live: Join us from 6pm on Twitter/X Spaces as we build up to Sunderland vs SWFC!

The show before the show - join us from 6pm over on Twitter/X Spaces as we preview all the action ahead of Sunderland’s visit to Hillsborough!

By Editor Gav
Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

How do I listen?

It’s very simple - just make sure that you are following us on Twitter (click here for our page) and then at 6pm, when we go live, click the prompt at the top of your app to join the conversation.

If you’d like to take part, tweet us with your question for the lads, or if you’d like to go one step further and actually jump in and talk live on the air, you can request to speak once you’re in the chat - easy peasy, lemon squeezy.

Another easy way to join is to click the tweet below, and then press ‘Set a Reminder’ - that way, you’ll get a notification on your device when we go live tonight at 6:00pm.

See you then!

