Score Predictions: What will happen when Sunderland take on The Owls?

Predictions League Table - Latest Standings

The positive predictions from the lads for the home game against Cardiff last Sunday were sadly wrecked with a solo goal loss, after bossing most of the match but losing our focus and concentration for just enough time in the second half.

It is a popular opinion when you play like we do at times, you will just have days like that, and I support that view. Some say performances are more important, but most of us probably heard that final whistle and wondered what we have to do to get a home win against Cardiff, who did the same last season.

Maybe the Gods were balancing the scales for the 3 points we deserved way less against Blackburn, who knows?

The optimism was quashed, as seen below, and how this impacts the football feelings for tonight’s round of forecasts could be interesting:

Tonight we return to the venue where we confirmed our date at Wembley a couple of seasons ago, and I am sure the hairs will likely stand up on the neck of Paddy Roberts when he enters the field of play.

No change in the Predictions league standings with no points scored across the board on Sunday, mainly thanks to Cardiff being absolutely miserable, time wasting plebs, but then nicking a set piece goal we should never have enabled. Fair play to them, we would take the points if the other way around.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sheffield Weds 0 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Roberts

This is “Paddy’s Place” after his exploits as we exited League One a season and a half ago, and he will relish running at these lads again knowing the risk of them countering and scoring at the other end is at a low ebb just now. Ba needs a bit of a rest, as do a couple of others, so I think Paddy will start for that reason too.

I don’t think this will be a rout or even a totally comfy game, as I expect a few changes to come in and hence the away team may only get a win by the odd goal as per this prediction. Wednesday need to find some form sometime, and have only let in three goals at home across the last three games in all competitions, so we can expect another bus to be parked I think. Hopefully, we can find a way around this bus.

If we score early it could be quite a mullering, especially if Rusyn and others get a good run out and assuming they look as good as they did on YouTube the other night. That boy is rapiiiiid!

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sheffield Weds 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Burstow

Eight games, zero wins, and six losses. It’s been a tough start for Sheffield Wednesday and Xisco Munoz.

And in those eight games, they’ve found the net only five times.

Sounds straightforward, doesn’t it?

But as we all painfully know, that’s not the Sunderland way.

But we need a big reaction after the Cardiff defeat, and this presents an ideal opportunity.

An early goal could unsettle the home fans, and see us on our way to three points in South Yorkshire.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sheffield Weds 0 Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Roberts

A perfect opportunity to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Cardiff. Their form, the chances they create (or don’t) and the fact they are still reliant on Barry Bannan in the centre of midfield all points to a bounce-back victory for my liking.

Hopefully Roberts is back in the starting lineup… not that Ba has done everything wrong - I just think there’s only so long you can leave the best player in the league out of the team!

If he is, I fancy him to be fired up and get us underway with the scoring… setting us off on a comfortable away win.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sheffield Weds 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

On paper at least this looks a good game for us to bounce back from Sunday’s defeat, with Wednesday in serious disarray.

We should make a couple of changes - Aouchiche and Rusyn must be in contention for starts after their impressive displays for the u21s, while a couple looked a bit leggy against Cardiff.

Fingers crossed we bounce back in style.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sheffield Weds 0 Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

After a disappointing weekend, the lads can bounce back on the road against a Wednesday team without a win.

The lads will be backed massively and we should have a decent sized squad coming into this with a few returns and hopefully a bigger cameo from Rusyn.

I believe we can walk this game and move straight on to the next one.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sheffield Weds 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

After a really frustrating game last time when we were largely on top but couldn’t find the goal, we have a great chance to bounce back against basement boys Sheff Wed.

I’m hoping for a bit of a refresh in the team. Perhaps the reintroduction of Roberts and starting debuts for Aouchiche and Rusyn. They both look like they have something and will give us a boost

Nothing is a given at this level but Wednesday have been poor and we must continue to pile on the misery.