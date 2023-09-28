Roker Rapport Podcast: “Behind Enemy Lines - Yorkshire Edition” - Sheff Wed v Sunderland Preview

What’s the crack?
- Given that our Chris has been studying their fans down in their natural habitat of South Yorkshire for a few years now, we turn to him to ask the important questions like.. can we make them more miserable than they already are?
- Chris needs this win as he’s surrounded by their lot; but just because we should win.. well.. you know the rest.
- Yes things really are that bad down there. The fans are apathetic, agitated, annoyed, sick of the owner and the manager and the struggle. Sounds familiar.
- In all seriousness, can we take advantage of a side that currently share a terrifying statistic with a former striker of ours? Are we tempting fate with all this? Of course aye.
- The lads discuss the possible changes (if any) that Tony Mowbray could make, and wax lyrical about a couple of promising performances for the U21 side on Monday, as Rusyn, Rigg and Aouchiche got a decent run out;
- Is Patto fully fit? Was Bishop held back for a reason on Monday? Is Ekwah anywhere near ready to return? What about Dack for Pritch? How many question marks can I get away with?
- How do the lads see this all playing out? With the Sky cameras there will we be seeing a protest from their fans, or even (if he loses) the end of another Wednesday manager’s time at the club?
- All this and much more! If you don’t get a reference to Saxon or Def Leppard then ask your Da or Granda or Google. Haw’ay the Lads!
