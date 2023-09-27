‘Haway the Lasses Pod’ are award nominated

Well, where do I begin?

On Monday we found out we were shortlisted for this year's Football Content Awards. To say we are shocked and excited is an overstatement.

When we started this venture three years ago, we wanted a platform to talk about Sunderland Women and their quest to get back into the WSL after they were demoted two divisions (cheers, Ellis Short).

Thanks to the Roker Report, we were given such a platform and what started as regular updates and match reports has turned into a weekly Twitter (or whatever Elon is calling it today) spaces, podcasts and match previews along with the reports. What started out as Roker Report The Lasses has transitioned into Haway The Lasses Pod. We are the only dedicated fanzine dedicated to Sunderland Woman and the newly formed Under 23s side.

I really feel our team (Graeme, Ollie, Katie, Charlotte and Chris) are some of the most knowledgeable and dedicated people I’ve met and they absolutely love covering The Lasses.

But enough about us, we need your help Sunderland fans.

As I mentioned earlier, we have been nominated for a Football Content Award in the Best in Women’s Football Category under the Creators bracket.

You may remember last year, our colleagues at Roker Report won the best football league podcast in the same awards.

We are asking that if you can, please give us a vote and share on social media, I’ve seen first-hand what Sunderland fans can do when they get behind something. We are hoping you can push us towards winning this award.

You can vote using the following link.

FCAs Voting - Football Content Awards

Thanks very much - and HAWAY THE LASSES.