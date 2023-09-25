Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland U21 3-1 Derby U21 - First teamers feature as the Lads beat Derby

Matty Young: 7/10

Hard to believe he’s only 16, commands his box well and is comfortable with the ball at his feet. No chance with the Derby goal, which was a rocket into the top corner.

Ben Crompton: 6/10

Went off very early through injury, looked OK before then and played a nice ball up the line for Spellman to run onto.

Jenson Seelt: 7/10

Solid at the back and in the air, was reliable with his passing and he also took a hefty knock late in the second half but thankfully shook it off and continued.

Nectar Triantis: 7/10

Like Seelt, looked solid at the back and was a good distributor of the ball. Had to be on his toes with the Derby number 9 doing a lot of running.

Ellis Taylor: 8/10

Had a very good game at left back. Scored a cheeky Panenka after Rusyn won a penalty but defended really well, showing a good bit of skill and pace to turn inside and get himself out of trouble.

Marshall Burke: 7/10

Showed a lot of determination to win the ball back when Derby were in possession and was good with the ball at his feet but was a bit sloppy at times with basic passing, which was punished for Derby’s goal. Otherwise looked accomplished sitting in front of the back four.

Chris Rigg: 7/10

Covered an awful lot of ground and was typically tenacious in the tackle, unlucky not to score with an effort in the second half that the ‘keeper saved.

Adil Aouchiche: 9/10

Drifted around just in front of the midfield, linking up play and causing Derby all sorts of problems. Scored one goal when he was alive to Rusyn going around the goalkeeper and was unlucky not to score another, had one nicely taken free kick saved, hit the post and had another effort well saved in the second half.

Michael Spellman: 8/10

Troubled Derby all game with his direct running and effort on the right wing, cut inside a few times and only the goalkeeper stopped him from getting on the scoresheet. Combined well with Aouchiche and played a really good through ball for Rusyn for the opener.

Nazariy Rusyn: 9/10

Maybe showed his lack of recent game time after the break as he wasn’t as influential but was absolutely lightning before the break. Constantly making runs in behind with Derby completely unable to live with his pace. Created two goals with those runs, once when he was broke the offside trap, rounded the ‘keeper and Aouchiche finished the chance, then did it again, with a brilliant first touch to boot, and had to be brought down for a penalty. Only thing missing was a goal.

Luis Hemir: 6/10

His link up play was pretty good, coming deep and playing some nice one touch layoffs to team-mates, including one occasion where he came deep, laid the ball off and carried on his run and eventually played in Rusyn for a half chance. Too static at times though and not involved enough.

Substitutes

Oliver Bainbridge: 7/10

Came on for Crompton early on and looked good at full back, getting an assist with a lovely floated cross for Gardiner.

Tom Chiabi: 6/10

Came on and looked tidy but the game had gotten quite scrappy by that point.

Harry Gardiner: 7/10

Brave header and good determination for the third goal as he latched onto Bainbridge’s cross.

Harrison Jones: 6/10

Like Chiabia, came on when the game had got very scrappy but still looked tidy.

Man of the Match: Adil Aouchiche

This could easily have been Rusyn, who really impressed with his pace and movement, but Aouchiche was very influential throughout.

Scored one goal, could have had a few others, including a really nicely taken free-kick that had to be well saved and another shot off the post. Buzzed around across the pitch linking up play and being our main creative outlet.

Covered a lot of ground, put in a lot of effort and looked disappointed to be substituted, which is good to see in an under 21 game.