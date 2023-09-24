Score Predictions: Can Sunderland make it four in a row at home to Cardiff?

Predictions League Table - Latest Standings

Once again the Roker Report predictions collective were pretty confident the lads would get something from the game away at Tony Mowbray’s old home, Ewood Park.

Nobody went for a home win for the midweek tie, but a few were quite happy to get a point with a draw if all we managed was that.

It turned out to be something of a game, with epic performances in our defence keeping the hosts out, other than when the mighty Ballard was off being treated, and some stellar stuff at the top end from Clarke and friends.

The lads thankfully came out on top with quality in the final third and our scramble defending being better than their finishing. Ballard was immense at the back, as was Patterson.

As per the previous match predictions round, one of the lads got it spot on, and others were pretty close. See below:

Next up we take on Cardiff at home. They are another team who are doing ok, with ten league points earned from 7 games so far, and with two good home wins against Coventry and Swansea in their last two ties. Another decent test for Tony and the lads.

In terms of the Predictions league table, Martin continues to show that last season’s performance as our regular basement battler is no more, holding onto his 2 point lead at the top of the table.

Will shoots up the places after his perfect call re the Blackburn result, with Matty not far behind. The rest are waiting for their moment.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Cardiff City 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

When Cardiff last played away (at Ipswich) they turned a 2-0 lead after 52 minutes into a 3-2 loss by the 78th minute.

This tells me even if they score away from home, they do not have the tenacity and sheer will power to hold on to such advantages, especially against the likes of SAFC.

We were quite lucky to go into the changing rooms ahead at Blackburn come half time, that is of no doubt. The grit and determination we showed at both ends of the park for the whole 90 minutes plus, however, will I think be too much for a side who aren’t doing too well away from Wales.

Maybe we won’t keep a clean sheet this time (we haven’t all season barring the 5-0 hammering of the Saints), but we will have enough to win for me. Patterson will want to keep them out even more with his extended contract now confirmed.

Clarke is in such a rich vein of form and confidence, who else would you back to score first for us?

2-1, but it could well be 4-0 or better.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Cardiff City 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Burstow

I genuinely can’t put into words the pride I’ve got for this side.

Another win on Wednesday, making it three on the bounce, and a fantastic opportunity to make it four today.

Cardiff have had a steady start so far, having followed up their derby win with a 3-2 scoreline against Coventry.

Although it’s still early doors, they’ve yet to find success on the road so far.

Whilst I expect a tough game, I have to back the Red and White Wizards to make it four in a row.

Last time we managed that in this league, well, you know the rest!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Cardiff City 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Pritchard

Cardiff are in a similar good spot of form as we are currently, with wins over Coventry and bitter rivals Swansea in the past week.

On closer inspection of their results however both these games were at home, where they have picked up 9 of the 10 points they have acquired so far.

Defeats to Ipswich, Leicester and a draw against Leeds away from home mitigates some of this, but is not enough for me and I think we’ll edge a close, physical battle.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 Cardiff City 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

Three goal wins with Clarke to strike first each time, three times in a row? There’s every chance.

Our home form last season left a lot to be desired, and back at the SOL it’ll be nice to get a third home win in a row this season too.

We could see a change or two, but barring injury Jack Clarke will start - he’s a perennial threat and being on penalties too, he gets my vote once more.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 Cardiff City 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

4 in a row? Can we? I think so.

The lads have performed admirably as a team and as individuals over the last month and the chance for them to extend that is against a Cardiff team in a bit of form themselves.

If we are able to keep Ugbo and Ramsey quiet I think we can coast this game and keep this form going, however with how lacking we were for the first 45 against Blackburn in the centre of the park, I can see us going behind when being opened up.

However, with us being able to go till the end of the half never giving up, I expect us to at least be drawing at half time and finishing the game off with ease in the second.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 Cardiff City 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

After sinking Blackburn, we turn to another team in surprisingly decent form in Cardiff.

Cardiff are currently on back to back wins but they struggle away, with all of their victories coming at the Cardiff City Stadium. Early indications show we are starting to turn round our own home form, and I think they will be in for a tough time.

The sparkling form of the likes of Jack Clarke and Dan Neil will push us to another win - ha’way the lads!