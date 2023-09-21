 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Roker Rapport Podcast: “Tony’s Fluorescent Adolescents” - Blackburn 1 - 3 Sunderland Reaction!

CLARKE, CLARKE WILL TEAR YOU APART, AGAIN! What a match that was man. After picking themselves up off the floor our Gav and Chris sat back down to pick apart another three points on the road...

By TheHashpipe83
/ new

What’s the crack?

  • JACK THE LAD! He’s only gone and done it again hasn’t he the absolutely gorgeous b*stard. The EFL Championship’s current top scorer is on fire!
  • DAN NEIL STRIKES BACK! Absolute stunner from our young midfield maestro to get us back in front; Has he been underrated so far this season?
  • Luke O’Nien plays where he wants; some insanity at the back but the Lads got it done any way they possibly could. Hopefully not too a serious knock for Dan Ballard?
  • Pure unadulterated chaos; Are we all ok after that? Everyone got their sedatives aye? Maybe some warm milk or some… valium…
  • Sunderland are now fourth in the league and our main “senior” forward hasn’t kicked a ball yet. Not bad going really is it for the red and white wizards?
  • Aye. Cardiff at the Stadium of Light on Sunday so how are we feeling ahead of that challenge? Ridiculously confident? Nervous? Bit of both?
  • Gav gets carried away with it all (again), we read out your three word reviews and more!
  • Ha’way the Lads!
OPINION!

ITHICS Fanzine: It’s a joy to watch a Sunderland side with so much attacking intent

OPINION!

Talking Points: 15 goals, 7 games - was all the fuss about Sunderland signing a striker for nothing?

ROKER REWIND!

On This Day (21st September 2013): End game for Paolo Di Canio after West Brom defeat!

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report