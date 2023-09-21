Roker Rapport Podcast: “Tony’s Fluorescent Adolescents” - Blackburn 1 - 3 Sunderland Reaction!

What’s the crack?
- JACK THE LAD! He’s only gone and done it again hasn’t he the absolutely gorgeous b*stard. The EFL Championship’s current top scorer is on fire!
- DAN NEIL STRIKES BACK! Absolute stunner from our young midfield maestro to get us back in front; Has he been underrated so far this season?
- Luke O’Nien plays where he wants; some insanity at the back but the Lads got it done any way they possibly could. Hopefully not too a serious knock for Dan Ballard?
- Pure unadulterated chaos; Are we all ok after that? Everyone got their sedatives aye? Maybe some warm milk or some… valium…
- Sunderland are now fourth in the league and our main “senior” forward hasn’t kicked a ball yet. Not bad going really is it for the red and white wizards?
- Aye. Cardiff at the Stadium of Light on Sunday so how are we feeling ahead of that challenge? Ridiculously confident? Nervous? Bit of both?
- Gav gets carried away with it all (again), we read out your three word reviews and more!
- Ha’way the Lads!
