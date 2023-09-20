Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Blackburn 1-3 Sunderland - Clarke, Clarke will tear you apart again!

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Had to be alert most of the night but particularly in the first half when Blackburn were causing many problems. Couldn’t have done anything about the goal but was reliable throughout.

Trai Hume: 7/10

Had a good game at right back, keeping possession and defending strongly. Rotated at times with O’Nien in the first half, as he’d step inside and O’Nien would move to right back.

Dan Ballard: 9/10

Another great game by Ballard, thankfully won everything that came near him and it’s no coincidence that Blackburn’s goal came while he was off the pitch. Had an absolutely superb block in the first half.

Luke O’Nien (C): 9/10

Was fluid early on in the first half as he swapped with Hume but had to move to the left hand side centre half to help give Huggins cover. Great on the ball and had some useful runs forward.

Niall Huggins: 6/10

Was really under pressure in the first half as Blackburn played balls behind him but recovered well in the second and provided some help to Clarke going forward.

Dan Neil: 9/10

Not only did he score a really good goal with his left foot but he put in a phenomenal tackle in the second half to start the move that ended in Clarke’s second goal. Made a lot of important tackles and interceptions throughout the game.

Alex Pritchard: 8/10

Covered a lot of ground, both going forward and defensively. Provided the ball for Clarke’s second goal and was very good again.

Abdoullah Ba: 7/10

Caused Blackburn a lot of problems on the right and it’s a compliment to him that they were quick to try and double team him. Usually got out of the press though with his quick feet and could maybe have scored with a couple of half chances.

Jobe Bellingham: 7/10

Got exposed defensively a little in the first half with Blackburn playing some quick one-twos around him but grew into the game and eventually had his best all-round game in a Sunderland shirt.

Jack Clarke: 9/10

Blackburn simply couldn’t cope with him, won a penalty that he converted himself and scored a superb second after being played in by Pritchard.

Mason Burstow: 5/10

Didn’t do too much wrong and was tidy enough in possession but struggled to get involved. Doesn’t look up to speed yet, typified by fluffing his one chance, played in on the left by Clarke and tried to whip the ball into the far post but barely got any pace on it.

Substitutes

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Came on to help the team take the pressure off and he did that with his usual skill.

Adil Aouchiche: 6/10

Only on for a very short time but played a lovely through ball late on.

Man of the Match: Jack Clarke

Blackburn were torn apart again by Clarke, as the winger was in majestic form. Always looked like he was going to run through them whenever he had the ball.

Won the penalty that he converted himself and showed off his quick feet for the second of the game. Should probably have had an assist or two as well but for poor finishing by his team-mates. All that and he worked his socks off defensively.