 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship

Filed under:

Starting XI: Who will replace Pierre Ekwah for tonight’s game at Ewood Park?

Ekwah’s missing tonight – and with a lack of central midfielders we’ll need to be creative in how we replace the big Frenchman tonight.

By MartinWanless
/ new
Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Pierre Ekwah’s early exit on Saturday meant Tony Mowbray needed to change the shape a bit against QPR, and it worked well – although how things would have transpired against 11 men is anyone’s guess.

While QPR will likely struggle this season, the same can’t be said of Blackburn, who I reckon will be in playoff contention come the final reckoning, and we’ll need to be in good form tonight to get anything from the game.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Same again in goal tonight - Patterson couldn’t have done anything about the opposition’s opener on Saturday.

Coventry City v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Stephen White - CameraSport via Getty Images

Defenders: Trai Hume, Luke O’Nien, Dan Ballard, Niall Huggins

Cirkin’s injury is a big blow to us – it’s a real shame we can’t seem to get him fit for more than six weeks before something else crops up as he’s a superb player. Still, his absence game Niall Huggins a chance, and although he was replaced in a tactical half time switch, I’d be surprised if he doesn’t start again tonight. Otherwise, same again.

Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Midfield: Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham, Alex Pritchard

Jobe dropped deeper when Ekwah went off, and formed an effective three with Neil and Pritchard, who was excellent and deserves a start. I think we’ll see a slight change in approach to accommodate Ekwah’s absence, with Neil acting as the pivot in midfield.

Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Attack: Abdoullah Ba, Mason Burstow, Jack Clarke

Burstow was a surprise inclusion on Saturday and did OK and it’d be a surprise to see him taken out of the side tonight – although Mowbray did exactly that with Hemir earlier in the season so it can’t be ruled out altogether.

Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

INTERVIEWS!

Fan Focus: Rovers fan Daniel feels it was “the right time” for Bradley Deck to join Sunderland

FEATURES!

On This Day (20 September 1969): Sunderland get a much-needed first win vs Nottingham Forest!

OPINION!

A View From The Away End: What it was like for a Lads fan at Loftus Road

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report