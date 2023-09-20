Starting XI: Who will replace Pierre Ekwah for tonight’s game at Ewood Park?

Pierre Ekwah’s early exit on Saturday meant Tony Mowbray needed to change the shape a bit against QPR, and it worked well – although how things would have transpired against 11 men is anyone’s guess.

While QPR will likely struggle this season, the same can’t be said of Blackburn, who I reckon will be in playoff contention come the final reckoning, and we’ll need to be in good form tonight to get anything from the game.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Same again in goal tonight - Patterson couldn’t have done anything about the opposition’s opener on Saturday.

Defenders: Trai Hume, Luke O’Nien, Dan Ballard, Niall Huggins

Cirkin’s injury is a big blow to us – it’s a real shame we can’t seem to get him fit for more than six weeks before something else crops up as he’s a superb player. Still, his absence game Niall Huggins a chance, and although he was replaced in a tactical half time switch, I’d be surprised if he doesn’t start again tonight. Otherwise, same again.

Midfield: Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham, Alex Pritchard

Jobe dropped deeper when Ekwah went off, and formed an effective three with Neil and Pritchard, who was excellent and deserves a start. I think we’ll see a slight change in approach to accommodate Ekwah’s absence, with Neil acting as the pivot in midfield.

Attack: Abdoullah Ba, Mason Burstow, Jack Clarke

Burstow was a surprise inclusion on Saturday and did OK and it’d be a surprise to see him taken out of the side tonight – although Mowbray did exactly that with Hemir earlier in the season so it can’t be ruled out altogether.