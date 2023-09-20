Score Predictions: What will the score be when Sunderland head to Ewood Park?

Predictions League Table - Latest Standings

The predictions team were quite optimistic for the QPR game ahead of kick off, and a couple of the lads got it bang on, as can be seen below:

Next up we face Blackburn Rovers away tonight, with a point to prove after last year's away tie was decided way more by the officials being poor than by the quality of the opponents.

Going into this game, Martin has extended his Predictions table lead from one point to two with a perfect four points for calling the 3-1 win with the deflected opener by Jack Clarke.

Matty moves up to two points behind Martin with the same perfect prediction. The rest of the lads all picked up one or two points for our away win, and will be hoping to catch up with Martin and Matty after our run out at Ewood Park.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Blackburn 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

Blackburn have scored quite a few goals in cup comps this season but don't score as many in the league. Without their main man Brereton-Diaz this season, I don't think they will have enough to get past Patterson and our defence - we are statistically one of the best defences in the league right now in terms of XG against.

Jobe had what looked like a perfectly good headed goal ruled out on Saturday and was visibly gutted he didn't have at least one goal from his chances in that game when he was subbed off, so he is going to be on it big time tonight for me.

If Hull can beat these at their place and Walsall can score three in the EFL Cup, we can score at least two. If the officials have even 50% of a better game this season than last we will get something.

Three more points on the road and back home to give Cardiff a tanning on Saturday. Easy.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Blackburn 1 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

What a fantastic win it was on Saturday. That’s four without defeat now, and confidence is sky high throughout the team. Blackburn have had an identical start to ourselves, but have yet to put together consecutive wins.

It’ll be an interesting match, and one I could certainly see us winning, but we’ve not travelled well to Blackburn in recent years, though last year refereeing decisions hampered us.

I’ll go straight down the middle with a score draw. It would by no means be a bad result, and would keep our unbeaten record intact.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Blackburn 1 Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Barstow

I’ll keep this brief as I’m travelling back from holiday today.

An away point will be great, and will continue to build us back towards the two points per game that would give us another shot at playoffs or better next spring.

A goal for Burstow will hopefully get his confidence up, which all new lads need when they come in. If we win fab, but a draw will be fine too.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Blackburn 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

We’ll never truly know how the sending off on Saturday affected the outcome against QPR, but I suspect we’d still have come out on top against a team that will likely finish bottom half.

Blackburn are a different proposition, and should be in play-off contention once more - however, I am hopeful of getting a victory here tonight.

The potential absence of Ekwah will be a challenge to manage, however, I think we’ve got enough goals in the team to get another three points.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Blackburn 1 Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

After ten points from a possible twelve, you could say the season is well and truly underway.

Blackburn took a couple of knocks in their win against Boro at the weekend so may have to rearrange the team for this one.

Blackburn haven’t had a very rough start, but have made it look difficult, losing 3-0 to Plymouth and at home to Hull, they are scraping wins when they do get the points.

I believe we can break their flaws and beat them with ease and move into the weekend having progressed our unbeaten run further.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Blackburn 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

Back-to-back wins and unbeaten in the last four puts us in a good position going into another away fixture.

Blackburn have started their campaign in a similar manner to us, mimicking our form, although our battering of Southampton gives us a superior goal difference. Sammy Szmodics has been their star man thus far, and keeping him quiet will be vital.

I fancy us to edge the game, as the lads will still be high after Saturday’s win, giving us our third win on the spin.