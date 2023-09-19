No room for sentiment with Mowbray

This time last season we had already lost a manager, and we were about to see the last of Ross Stewart for several months.

Fast forward a year, and the most devastating blow to Sunderland’s hopes of progression came with the news that Jaffa Cakes are being downsized. What effect this will have on the demeanour of Tony Mowbray is yet to be seen - but we know that it can be mitigated by a bag of Revels.

What has also become clear is that behind the genial, grandfatherly front that ’the Gaffer’ possesses - an approach that is working brilliantly with our young and fresh-faced squad - there will be no place for favourites. In the absence of Patrick Roberts, Abdoullah Ba blew cold against Coventry and red hot against Southampton.

Mowbray has spoken effusively about Roberts’ talent, and it would have been absolutely no surprise to see him immediately restored to the starting lineup on a tight pitch against QPR. For many managers, that would have been an easy decision.

But, on Saturday, Tony Mowbray proved that he is not the type of manager to take the easy route. He showed Ba precisely the sort of support which helps young players to thrive, by keeping him in the starting XI, and also in his post-match comments.

Roberts may be a favourite of Mowbray’s but that will not guarantee him a starting berth, as talented as he may be.

In doing so, the message Mowbray has sent to a now sizeable squad of burgeoning talents is clear - you have to earn your place, perform and you will keep it.

Other than in central midfield, until Matete and Evans are fit, there is now serious competition for places, even to make the bench.

By keeping faith with Ba, and introducing Burstow and Aouchiche on Saturday, Tony Mowbray has upped the ante for the entire squad.

Young players know that they will be trusted if they deliver, more established players know that reputation alone will not guarantee them a starting place.

When Rusyn, Pembélé, Dack, Cirkin, Evans, Matete and Mayenda are all available, the competition just to make the matchday squad is going to be intense.

To keep every player happy will be a huge challenge for Tony Mowbray.

This weekend, he has already set down a marker - there will only be room for talent, commitment and performance, there will be no room for sentiment.