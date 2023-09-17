Roker Rapport Podcast: "Ginger snaps" - QPR 1-3 Sunderland Reaction as Jack Colback sees red!

What's the crack?
- I’m alright Jack; The ginger biscuit saw red at Loftus Road after trying to snap Jobe’s leg in half before our very own Jack Clarke fired in a beautifully timed equaliser. Funny.
- Well that was f***in delightful; how do the lads feel after that performance?
- Ainsworth; what the f*** was he wearing honestly? A lovely 20% possession for the shithouse is all he's got to show for his tactical genius. Again... funny.
- Goals for Dan Ballard and an assist for one of our new French lads as Abdoullah Ba finished the game off in style! Just class from so many today wasn't it?
- So as it stands we sit 7th in the EFL Championship with a couple nice wins under our belt; looking forward to Blackburn on Wednesday? We are.
- All this, your three word reviews and more! Ha'way the Lads!
Loading comments...