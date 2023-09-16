Andy’s Player Ratings: QPR 1-3 Sunderland - Jack Colback sent off as Mackems run riot!

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Was a spectator for most of the game, conceded early on from a corner but had no chance after a shot went through Neil’s legs and into the corner from the edge of the box. Smothered a late effort to prevent QPR pulling a goal back.

Trai Hume: 7/10

Had a tricky moment in the first half when Chair sat him down but other than that was solid defensively, with some good tackles when QPR were well placed.

Dan Ballard: 8/10

A rock at the back all game, with QPR’s forwards getting nothing out of him and was in the right place at the right time for the second goal.

Luke O’Nien (C): 7/10

Was very comfortable at the back and on the ball, with the occasional foray forward.

Niall Huggins: 6/10

Did okay at left back in the first half, not troubled defensively other than a QPR playing trying to barge him into the advertising hoardings.

Dan Neil: 8/10

Controlled the game from midfield, had to show maturity with his positioning once Ekwah went off and did that well.

Pierre Ekwah: 6/10

Started quite well but picked up a knock and had to go off immediately following the opening goal.

Abdoullah Ba: 7/10

A cracking first time finish from Aouchiche’s cross and did better in the second half with Roberts in closer proximity to him. Had a lot of time out wide in the first half but didn’t always make the most of it.

Jobe Bellingham: 7/10

Gets into really good positions around the box and really should have got on the scoresheet, had a header adjudged offside from a Pritchard cross and then should have done better from another Pritchard cross but completely mishit the ball. Had a good all-round game and almost chased down a ball back to the goalkeeper in the second half.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Always a willing runner down the left with the full back never having a chance of stopping him, frustrating at times but scored the opener with a deflected effort and always caused panic in the QPR defence.

Mason Burstow: 6/10

Showed good movement and was tidy on the ball but struggled to get involved, with any crosses into the box tending to be aimed at Bellingham instead.

Substitutes

Alex Pritchard: 8/10

The team looked a lot better once Pritchard came on, as he knitted our play together. Put a number of good crosses in and was unlucky not to get an assist from one of them, after he found Jobe twice and Hemir.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Sent a rocket just wide after good link up play with Ba, that was his main attacking threat as otherwise he played a more conservative role just between Ba on the right and Neil in the middle.

Adil Aouchiche: 7/10

Looks a really good fit for this team, slotted in nicely with his good touch and movement and picked up an assist after he found Ba in the box for the third.

Luis Hemir: 6/10

Really unlucky not to score after he peeled off a defender to get on the end of Pritchard’s cross but was unfortunate to see Begovic make the save.

Man of the Match: Alex Pritchard

Despite the early goal, the team were in control without really clicking going forward, that is until Pritchard came on and started linking up play. His first touch was a sweeping pass out to Clarke and carried on like that throughout. Should have had an assist or two thanks to great crosses to Bellingham, who was offside and then mishit a shot, and Hemir who was only stopped by a good save from the goalkeeper.