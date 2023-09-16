Share All sharing options for: Score Predictions: Can Sunderland build on the Saints smashing with a “W” at QPR?

Now we move on to QPR to see what we can do with that confidence boost and the addition of more new young faces from the summer window.

I shudder to think what may be possible, but trying to be balanced I also hope the settling in of the new blood doesn’t derail this fine form we have cemented over the past three matches. We are unbeaten home and away for three games now, let’s keep that up.

The Predictions table post that win carries no changes other than the odd point for Will and Jack for correctly foreseeing that Clarky would open the net-busting five that we bagged.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: QPR 1 Sunderland 4 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

QPR had a good win against Boro last match before the pause for internationals, but they haven't yet won at home this season and they already have a minus-three goal difference, so I am backing our lads to make that a fair bit worse today.

It's hard to pick a first scorer as we score from all over the place, and this is hopefully also when we may see the first signs of our summer recruitment out on the paddock.

That said, I’m backing Jobe as I did last week. He didn’t net then, but he played very very well (as did most of the lads), and against a team who are struggling at home and letting in 8 goals across 5 games, I’d back him all the way.

This could be the game where we dip after a very nice peak, but it could also be a game with way more than 3 or 4 goals. I fancy back-to-back wins with a 4-1 away victory. Bring it on.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: QPR 1 Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

It feels like years since that Southampton demolition, but we’re finally back to league football.

We face a QPR side themselves coming off a morale-boosting victory and clean sheet against Boro last time out.

One of the scorers in that game is a familiar face for Sunderland fans.

A player immortalised by an image of Cattermole standing over him as he lay crocked.

I wouldn’t mind seeing something similar today, just for old times’ sake.

I’ve got to back a win today, having looked so good last time out.

On top of that, we now boast ample options off the bench with our new arrivals now available.

I’m backing a strong 3-1 win, and another three points for the red and white wizards!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: QPR 0 Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Dack

I feel very confident that we can secure back to back wins today, and after being way too close to the Morocco earthquake on holiday than I would like to have been while I draft this prediction, I feel very very lucky to be in a position to predict at all.

The thoughts of everyone at Roker Report are with the thousands of people impacted by such a tragic natural disaster.

While Bradley Dack may be at risk of losing his slot to some of the new blood very soon, he bagged a very good poacher’s goal in the 5-0 drubbing. He will likely still be someone the gaffer turns to until he knows exactly how he uses the assets given to him for the longer campaign, so let's see another one or two Bradley.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: QPR 1 Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

After our 5-star showing against the Saints I’m in a confident mood heading into this one - although it’s usually fairly predictable what happens after the Lord Mayor's Show isn’t it?!

I’d imagine we’ll go in with an unchanged team barring injury, so I’ll go for Jack Clarke to get another against his former loanee club, and the lads to get a great away 3 points.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: QPR 1 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jobe

After an amazing performance last time out, the lads should have the bit between their teeth going into this one.

QPR have been playing above expectations this season by actually being competitive, whilst we have slowly been making our way back into the top end of the table.

This couldn’t be a more different opponent than our last. Ainsworth will not want the ball and to play a long ball counter attack, completely bypassing the midfield. I believe we hold the ball and move it as quickly and efficiently as we have shown we can, we will dispatch of these with ease.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: QPR 0 Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Clarke

We have an interesting conundrum with Saturday’s fixture, with a raft of new signings likely to be available against the team who knocked five past Southampton before the international break.

I expect Mowbray to name an unchanged side, but the bench could contain some new riches alongside the returning Patrick Roberts. The one possible change is a striker in for Bradley Dack - he impressed vs. Southampton but is still building up fitness and should be managed carefully.

QPR have managed wins over lacklustre sides such as Cardiff and Middlesbrough and I fancy us to do some damage, picking up where we left off last time.