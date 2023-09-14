 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roker Rapport Podcast: ”A lovely little selection headache” - Previewing QPR v Sunderland!

We’re back and feeling refreshed after the international break, with a trip to QPR on the horizon for Sunderland. Join Gav and Chris as they preview the big game!

What’s the crack?

  • Slava Ukraini! Welcome Nazariy Lad!
  • Are we feeling confident ahead of Saturday?
  • Tony Mowbray is probably unlikely to make any significant changes from the side that started against Southampton last time out, but we do have a few strike options available now;
  • Weird haka performances aside, how has Ainsworth been doing recently in his relatively new role? Are we expecting the same sort of tactics from one of the masters of lower league time wasting shithousery?
  • It's just nice to have options isn't it; the new lads seem hungry from what we've seen and we could even get to the point where Mowbray has a selection headache thanks to our new strength in depth.
  • How do we see this match playing out? Would a draw be enough or should we be looking to take maximum points from sides like QPR?
  • All this and more! Ha'way the Lads!

How Do I Listen?

Apple podcasts

To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.

Spotify

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

Youtube

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

