What have Sunderland got to look forward to in September?

QPR (A) 16/9/23

Tipped by many to go down at the start of the season, QPR have started the season a bit better than predicted, whilst not setting the world alight. They have got 6 points from the first 15 available, and come into Saturday’s game off the back of a win against the division’s bottom side, Middlesbrough.

One to Watch: Sinclair Armstrong

QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth recently said that Armstrong is the quickest player he has ever seen. The winger was electric in Rangers’ 1-2 win at Cardiff, picking up a goal and assist in South Wales. He also missed a host of excellent chances in their 0-1 home defeat against Ipswich.

Blackburn Rovers (A) 20/9/23

After narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season, Blackburn will be looking to go one better this season. They have had an average start to the season and after annihilating Harrogate 0-8 in the EFL Cup, lost 3-0 at newly promoted Plymouth Argyle. Now that the transfer window is shut, they will be looking to kickstart their season

One to Watch: Sammie Szmodics

The diminutive midfielder has enjoyed a decent start to this campaign, scoring twice and assisting once. Rovers are clearly missing the presence of Ben Brereton Diaz and are looking elsewhere for goals - Szmodics is the one supplying at this moment in time!

Cardiff City (H) 24/9/23

It’s likely to be another long, hard season for the Bluebirds, who have made a slow start to the season. Aaron Ramsey and Ike Ugbo are the shining lights for Cardiff, and have both impressed so far, in what has been a tough opening month of the season.

One to Watch: Aaron Ramsey

It was one of the coups of the summer, this one! Aaron Ramsey still holds the quality which made him one of the most exciting midfielders in the Premier League in the early 2010s. Injuries, however, have meant that the Welshman has not had the career that many expected him to have once upon a time! He’s creative, combative and has an eye for goal (look at his goal against Leicester earlier this season if you haven’t seen it) - he will be a huge challenge for our young midfielders.

Sheffield Wednesday (A) 29/9/23

Friday Night Football under the lights at Hillsborough. Things may change between now and the match, but Wednesday are currently without a win in the Championship and are struggling for goals as well. They made a host of signings in the summer and will be hoping that a few of them make their mark quickly.

One to Watch: Barry Bannan

He has scored one of their four goals this season and the Scotsman continues to stand out like a sore thumb in this Wednesday side. It will be a Barry Bannan celebration on Sky Sports, as it always is, but you can’t deny his qualities on the ball as well as his loyalty to stay at the Yorkshire side in League One when many Championship teams were after him!