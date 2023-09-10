Lasses Fan Focus: Can we stop The Saints from marching on? Southampton fan Shannon lets us know

Thank you for chatting with us! How would you rate Southampton performance so far this season? You find yourself currently in first, winning 4-1 over Lewes and 2-0 over Blackburn

Shannon Stephen: Out of 10?! I’d rate them a solid 8/9 - I’ve been really impressed by the two performances that I have seen this far and I hope it continues!

Did your preseason go as well as your performances in the league or is this a pleasant surprise?

SS: Our pre-season went pretty well, I don’t think we lost a match! We had a big win against Billericay & also beat WSL opposition being Aston Villa, 2-1! So I’d say our pre-season is going as well as our preseason.

Southampton finished sixth last season in their first season in the championship from promotion. What did fans make of this? Better than expected or slightly disappointed?

SS: I think all of us fans went into the league last season with an open head, we weren’t expecting promotion and we all expected to be around mid table, it was a learning and adapting season and I think they did just that. I’m happy we ended up 6th!

What do you make of your transfer business in this window? Happy with the additions, some big losses or still need to add more?

SS: I’m very happy to say the least with the new additions. I believe they’ve added a lot of quality and bolstered our already strong squad! It was very sad to see a few of our players leave though, a lot of them helped us from the very beginning to get to where the team are now.

Do you suspect anyone will have a breakout season or will you likely be relying on key players?

SS: I wouldn’t say we’d be relying on key players, our whole squad have been working as a collective team opposed to playing as individuals! As for a break out season, Sophia has scored a goal in both games so far, so I think she’s going to rack up some goals and is going to have a cracking season!

Who would you say could be a thorn in the side for Sunderland? Who do we need to look out for?

SS: Can I say the whole team? We have a lot of depth, pace and strength that could be a thorn to anyone’s team. If I had to pick individual Ella Morris, Molly Pike & Megan Collett will definitely give you a run for the money.

It’s always tough to give a score prediction early in the season, but how do you see this game panning out?

SS: I think we’re going to win 2 nil but anything can happen on the day!

And lastly, what are your expectations for Southampton this season?

SS: My expectations for Saints this season is to finish in the top 3 of the table, obviously promotion would be the ideal spot but I don’t want to jinx that. One game at a time and trust the process so Marianne would say