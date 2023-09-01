Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: “I am just off to message Taylor Swift on X...”

Dear Roker Report,

Glad to see the back of Ross Stewart, I personally feel he has used and abused the club's owners, the physio staff and most of all the fans, whilst I can understand he was trying to secure his own future financially, I feel him and his agent have played cat and mouse with the club and showed no respect to anyone at our great club.

Personally, he leaves the club with a bad taste off our fans and won’t be welcome again. I won’t wish him the best as he was prepared to stay to run his contract out to go on a free, I find that disgusting no better than Jack Rodwell...

SHUT THE DOOR STEWART ON THE WAY OUT.

Robert Averre

Ed’s Note [Chris]: He moved from Ross County on presumably next to nothing late(ish) in his career and now he has the opportunity to earn some real money - which no doubt the injuries over the last year have had him worried - so my view is fair play to him. He did a cracking job for us and contract rules are such that he can make the most out of it all so good luck to him.

Dear Roker Report,

Quite simply I believe Ross Stewart won’t sign a new contract because Sunderland won’t pay a decent wage increase. Ever since interest was known last season and those teams would pay more, RS has always refused a new deal.

I understand young players being brought in but you need experience to go with them. I believe Sunderland will either get lucky or we’ll be in the Championship for a good few years. What’s with the price of season tickets?

Absolutely disgusting, but that’s another argument.

John Doneghan

Ed’s Note [Chris]: With the money that Southampton have after years in the Premier League, parachute payments and player sales this summer, we can’t compete. This is our second season out of League One and it probably needs small steps from here.

Dear Roker Report,

Haven’t you just got to love Burnley, or maybe not, they offered tuppence ha’penny for Jack Clarke and now they offer to take Dan Neil on loan.

I am just off to message Taylor Swift on X to see if she fancies going to the flicks and then going to give the palace a call to see if the King fancies a pint next week!

I could have been really sarcastic and said I was going to tell Sunak I am voting Tory at the next election but that would be stretching it too far... although I suspect Burnley have already made an offer to do so!

Neil

Ed’s Note [Chris]: The transfer window is such a bizarre thing, lets hope the next general election isn’t quite on the same scale of weirdness.

Dear Roker Report,

I’ll be glad to see Ross Stewart go because he has held the club to ransom for far too long, and no one is bigger than the club. I’m only disappointed in the size of the fee.

Arthur Thompson