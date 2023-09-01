Deadline Day: Sunderland weighing up move for Chelsea striker Mason Burstow

With the clock ticking down on Deadline Day, securing striking reinforcements at Sunderland is paramount, especially since it looks like Ross Stewart is off to Southampton.

The confirmation of the signing of Nazariy Rusyn is expected at any moment, and another player we’re trying to sign before the 11pm cut-off point is Mason Burstow.

The Chelsea youngster was linked earlier this week with a move to AC Milan, but is thought to be on Wearside ahead of a potential loan move.

He came through the academy at Charlton Athletic before making his way to the first team as an 18 year old, and was then snapped up by Chelsea before being loaned back to The Valley during the 2021/22 season.

Having played for Chelsea’s first team during pre-season, he made an appearance off the bench last week for Mauricio Pochettino’s side against Luton Town in the Premier League.