 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennes - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Filed under:

Deadline Day: Sunderland set to complete signing of 20-year-old Paris St Germain right back

Sunderland look set to replace Lynden Gooch with a 20-year-old right back from Paris St Germain, according to L’Equipe.

By Andy Tomlinson
/ new
Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Sunderland are set to sign Timothee Pembele from Paris Saint Germain on a long-term deal, that’s according to French outlet L’Equipe.

L’Equipe say the two clubs have reached an agreement in principle for the 20-year-old right back, with the deal expected to go through before the transfer window closes tonight.

Pembele has spent most of his career at the PSG, featuring 15 times in all competitions, but he also spent the 2021-22 season on-loan at Bordeaux, where he featured 26 times in Ligue 1 and a further two in the Coupe De France.

FAN LETTERS!

Fan Letters: “I am just off to message Taylor Swift on X...”

NEWS!

Deadline Day: Sunderland weighing up move for Chelsea striker Mason Burstow

TALKING TACTICS!

What can Sunderland expect from Adil Aouchiche?

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report