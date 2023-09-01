Share All sharing options for: Deadline Day: Sunderland set to complete signing of 20-year-old Paris St Germain right back

Sunderland are set to sign Timothee Pembele from Paris Saint Germain on a long-term deal, that’s according to French outlet L’Equipe.

L’Equipe say the two clubs have reached an agreement in principle for the 20-year-old right back, with the deal expected to go through before the transfer window closes tonight.

Pembele has spent most of his career at the PSG, featuring 15 times in all competitions, but he also spent the 2021-22 season on-loan at Bordeaux, where he featured 26 times in Ligue 1 and a further two in the Coupe De France.