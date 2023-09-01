Share All sharing options for: Deadline Day: Report claims Sunderland have made bid for Fenerbahce’s Portuguese midfielder

Sunderland have made an offer for Fenerbahce midfielder Miguel Crespo, according to reports in Turkey.

According to fotospor, an offer for an initial loan with a view to a permanent deal has been made for the 26-year-old central midfielder.

The report claims that the offer is close to what the Turkish outfit want, and the club have given Sunderland permission to open talks with the player, with the player set to travel should an agreement be reached.

Crespo has played 65 games for Fenerbahce in all competitions, scoring four and providing six assists and played three times for the club this season in the UEFA Conference League qualifying campaign.