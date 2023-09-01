Share All sharing options for: Deadline Day Live: Get involved tonight @ 7pm as we discuss Sunderland’s transfer business!

Transfer deadline day means drama, excitement and lots to discuss, and today is sure to be another nervy day for all Sunderland fans.

Join us live on X Spaces from 7:00pm as we chat about the outgoings and potential incomings at the Stadium of Light ahead of the 11:00pm deadline.

How do I listen?

It’s very simple - just make sure that you are following us on Twitter/X (click here for our page) and then at 7pm, when we go live, click the prompt at the top of your app to join the conversation.

If you’d like to take part, tweet us with your question for the lads, or if you’d like to go one step further and actually jump in and talk live on the air, you can request to speak once you’re in the chat - easy peasy, lemon squeezy.

Another easy way to join is to click the tweet below, and then press ‘Set a Reminder’ - that way, you’ll get a notification on your device when we go live tonight at 7pm.

See you then!