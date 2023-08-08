Share All sharing options for: Gav’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-1 Crewe - Lads fall at the first hurdle in penalties loss

Nathan Bishop: 6/10

Couldn’t do much about the Crewe goal in the first half, and his main involvement was just in taking goal kicks.

Zak Johnson: 6/10

Didn’t do much of note. Got forward when he could but didn’t really effect the game, before he was subbed at half time.

Nectar Triantis: 5/10

Caught ball-watching for Crewe’s goal in the first half and it was his man that scored. Had a decent chance to score at the end but put his header wide.

Danny Batth: 6/10

Attacked the ball well and was as solid and steady as he always is.

Niall Huggins: 6/10

Seemed to struggle to make an impact down the left as he always wants to be on his right foot, but didn’t do anything wrong and was as involved as he could be. Improved loads when he moved to right back.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Other than Pritchard he was our most involved player in the opening 45, but made way for Ekwah at half time.

Chris Rigg: 8/10

Put himself about well and was tidy on the ball. Once again a situation where he didn’t look out of place in the first team - and then scored a cracking goal, his first senior one for Sunderland.

Abdoullah Ba: 5/10

Really struggled. He’s never a left winger. Was hooked on the hour after failing to make an impact beyond getting booked for kicking the ball away.

Ellis Taylor: 5/10

Made some good runs through the middle but was largely ignored before coming off at the break.

Jewison Bennette: 6/10

Grafted his arse off. Can tell he really wants to make an impression even when he’s not seeing much of the ball.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Tried his best to get us going from an attacking perspective, and came close a few times in the first half with shots and free kicks. Linked up really well with Dack in the second half — interested to see how that relationship develops.

(SUB) Ben Crompton: 6/10

Didn’t really see much of the ball.

(SUB) Pierre Ekwah: 7/10

Looked completely at ease and ran the show when he was on. Hit the post with a nice effort midway through the second half. Shame his penalty was crap though.

(SUB) Bradley Dack: 6/10

Showed some neat touches and looked to get us in behind whenever he could. Almost scored a cracker at the end when linking up well with Pritchard.

(SUB) Jack Clarke: 6/10

Did well running at his man but didn’t have much success when creating opportunities.

(SUB) Jobe: 6/10

Like on Sunday, had some neat flicks and passes… still struggle to believe he’s only 17. He’s hyowggge.

Man of the Match: Chris Rigg

Cracking goal, really exciting prospect. He's coming on leaps and bounds already!