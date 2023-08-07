Reports claim Sunderland have made no formal transfer offers yet for attacking pair from abroad

Sunderland have been linked with moves for two foreign forwards in the last week or so, as Nazariy Rusyn and Alexander Aravena have both been rumoured to be on the club’s radar.

Reports out of Ukraine last week suggested that Sunderland had made an offer of €2m plus bonuses for Zorya Luhansk forward Rusyn.

However Ukrainian football journalist Igor Tsyganik denied that story on his YouTube channel and claimed that, although there was interest from the player from the Championship and that Zorya will sell the 24-year-old for the right price, so far there has not been an official offer:

Rusyn is interesting many clubs not only in Ukraine, but also in Europe this off-season. There is interest in him from some teams of the English Championship, but not substantive. There was no specific proposal. Zorya is ready to sell this striker if the right offer comes.

Although there has been conflicting information regarding whether or not an offer has arrived for Aravena, Sunderland are said to be interested in the player and scouted him back in May.

Local media outlet alairelibre say that there is no formal proposal for the attacking midfielder but he and his representatives are talking to Universidad Catolica ahead of a concrete offer for his services arriving, with Aravena having to wait in case an offer from Sunderland arrives.

However local TV station Circulo Central have claimed that the player is avoiding contract with his current representatives as he looks to sign up to a different agent, namely Fernando Felicevich.