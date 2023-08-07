 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Roker Rapport Podcast: Reviewing Sunderland 1-2 Ipswich Town - not a great start, eh...

It’s the post-Ipswich edition of the Roker Rapport Podcast, and the Lads attempt to dissect what went wrong as Sunderland succumbed to defeat on the opening day of the new season…

By Editor Gav
/ new

What’s the crack?

  • Gav has had a drink. He’ll tell you in a second.
  • Have ye had a drink Gav aye?
  • The lads try to put their initial feelings into words after a bit of a rollercoaster of a match;
  • Are we planning on learning from mistakes this season?
  • Lacking that killer instinct; They may disagree on a few things here but both agree we need to make more of our dominance on the ball.
  • Any point overreacting to the result?
  • Can Paddy and Jack stop losing the ball please?
  • Mogga’s subs; not exactly inspired yesterday.
  • What can we take away from the game overall?
  • All this and much more!

Where can I listen?

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

YouTube

NEWS!

Reports claim Sunderland have made no formal transfer offers yet for attacking pair from abroad

Roker Rapport Podcast: George Elek of NTT20 joins us to preview the 23/24 Championship Season!

FAN LETTERS!

Fan Letters: “A bad start, but it’s not entirely negative for Sunderland”

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report