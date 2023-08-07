Roker Rapport Podcast: Reviewing Sunderland 1-2 Ipswich Town - not a great start, eh...

What’s the crack?
- Gav has had a drink. He’ll tell you in a second.
- Have ye had a drink Gav aye?
- The lads try to put their initial feelings into words after a bit of a rollercoaster of a match;
- Are we planning on learning from mistakes this season?
- Lacking that killer instinct; They may disagree on a few things here but both agree we need to make more of our dominance on the ball.
- Any point overreacting to the result?
- Can Paddy and Jack stop losing the ball please?
- Mogga’s subs; not exactly inspired yesterday.
- What can we take away from the game overall?
- All this and much more!
