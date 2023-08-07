Roker Rapport Podcast: George Elek of NTT20 joins us to preview the 23/24 Championship Season!

What’s the crack?
- It’s been a long time coming, so is everyone suitably excited for the long season ahead?
- How has George been since we last spoke and what has he made of Sunderland’s progress under Speakman, as well as our top six finish last season under Tony Mowbray?
- How bold is the approach we’ve taken to recruitment (from the outside looking in) and should more sides be looking to implement such a model?
- Does George see any reason Sunderland fans shouldn’t be looking at the top six again this season?
- What’s occurring around the division - are the sides who fell looking strong enough to make an immediate return to the Premier League? Could we see more shocks this year than last?
- Has anyone in League One missed us since we left (as we honestly don’t really miss them) and the lads dip into a bit of discussion about the Wrexham trend...
- All this and much, much more!
Loading comments...