Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-2 Ipswich - Broadhead back to haunt the lads in tough defeat

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

No chance with either goal, made a couple of easy saves and comfortable on the ball.

Trai Hume: 5/10

Did well in possession in the first half and had half a chance to score with a quick goalmouth scramble but don’t think he ever looked particularly comfortable with pace in behind him and got his second booking after being turned in the second half.

Dan Ballard: 7/10

Dominant in the air at the back in his physical battle with Hirst, made an important block late into injury time. Made a loose pass in the first half that started a dangerous Ipswich attack but was otherwise good on the ball.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Made a great clearance off the line in the first half, even if the shot was probably just going wide. Broadhead and Hirst ran off him too easily for both goals, even if the ball to the striker for the second goal was a good one. Really good in possession, particularly while we were on top.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Did really well to get down the side and pick out Dan Neil for his goal but probably didn’t get forward enough throughout the rest of the game. Solid defensively.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Took his goal really well, almost equalised right at the death and was only stopped by a really good save by the goalkeeper, had another chance from the edge of the box in the first half but screwed a good chance wide.

Pierre Ekwah: 7/10

Set up our best chance in the first half with a long range effort that forced a good save and Bellingham should have slotted home the rebound. Played well, won the ball back plenty but maybe got the wrong side of his man for the second Ipswich goal.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Kept going past Ipswich players at will but unfortunately most of it was far too deep and not near enough to the 18-yard box. Always dangerous but we have to get him the ball much higher up.

Jobe Bellingham: 6/10

Was really good in the first half, showing flashes of quality but had to score the clear cut chance he got. Very quiet after the break before his substitution.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

A really frustrating game from Clarke, always willing to get at his full back but often went down dead ends and the few set pieces he took were very poor. Should have had a penalty in the first half but a free-kick was given against him for handball.

Luis Hemir: 6/10

Link up play when the ball came to him was fine and hassled a defender out of the ball well in the first half to set up a counter but really struggled to get involved and wasted his only chance of note when he took too long to get a shot away.

Substitutes

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

We played much better once Pritchard came on, as he linked up play well just ahead of the midfield.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Dangerous on the ball but erratic with his final delivery.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Put in lots of effort down the right after coming on.

Niall Huggins: 6/10

A short appearance for Huggins and barely featured.

Man of the Match: Dan Neil

Scored our only goal and could have had a couple more, with the chance that the goalkeeper turned onto the post very late on almost grabbing us a share of the spoils. Was instrumental in the first half while we were on top but like the rest of his team-mates disappeared until Hume was sent off, then got a burst of energy and almost got us back in it. Also did really well to prevent a goal on the break by shepherding Ladapo wide.