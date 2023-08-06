Roker Report Score Predictions: How will SAFC perform as we open the season against Ipswich?

Share All sharing options for: Roker Report Score Predictions: How will SAFC perform as we open the season against Ipswich?

Predictions League Table - Final Results Season 2022-23

With no points scored in the playoff second leg, Jack is crowned champion of the predictions posse for last season.

Congratulations to Jack from all the team.

Malc, Matty and Will did their best to reign Jack in across the final weeks and the playoffs but it was not to be.

Bomber wasn’t far behind, and Martin is just happy there’s no relegation in this league, and no doubt wants to crack on with this season!

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Ipswich Town 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Hemir

After a decent pre season both at home and in North America, I think the lads will open our season with a home win live on Sky this Sunday afternoon.

Hemir Luis Semedo has scored well in pre season, and with the providers we have in the squad to feed him I am not sure the team who are new to this level (but who have invested heavily since promotion) will have enough to keep him at bay.

We may let one in, as we did in many of our pre season matches, but I am happy we will give our mate Marcus Stewart something nice to watch, though who we wants to win is anyone's guess.

All the best with your battle Marcus, and good luck to the lads today and for the rest of this season.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 Ipswich Town 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

And so we’re back, and what a season this promises to be!

First up are Ipswich, who are a side heavily backed to follow in our footsteps of going up, and straight into the mix in the top half.

Whilst I fully expect them to finish much higher than their fellow promoted sides, I’m not quite so convinced it will result in a top six finish.

For ourselves, the bar has been raised this season, and we’ll want to make a strong and steady start.

First games are always difficult to predict, so I’m going for a score draw, to get our first point on the board.

Ha’way the Lads!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Ipswich Town 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Ahhh! There’s a freshness in the air and the sweet smell that only comes with new opening day optimism!

Early matches against newly promoted sides are always dangerous. There’s an expectation of a win, but insatiable enthusiasm from the opposition makes it 10x harder.

Ipswich are exactly that opposition and will fancy their chances at being this year’s “Sunderland” and having a shot at going back-to-back with promotions.

Opening day at the Stadium of Light is always special, and it's that fact that I think will see Sunderland bag their first three points of the campaign, at the first time of asking.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Ipswich Town 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Hemir

Ipswich are highly fancied this season - looking at their squad I’m not totally sure why, but hopefully I’m not left convinced they’re going up after our season opener!

Obviously we’ve lost Amad, but other than that I do think our starting XI is stronger than last season - both thanks to the new additions and the year’s experience the likes of Patterson, Clarke, Neil and the rest have under their belts.

I honestly believe Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts can cause any team problems, while the addition of Hemir means we’ve got an actual striker in the team after playing more than half of last season without one.

I’m hopeful of a win - 2-0, a bit nervy until a late second, with the first coming from our new number 9.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 Ipswich Town 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Two teams who, if this was played in the new year, could be battling it out at the top.

A few changes here and there for both squads, will give both sets of fans some various optimism going into the new season.

I believe we have enough to come out on top. Whilst there are still plenty of gaps to fill, the squad is looking hungry and of sufficient quality to keep us on top whilst we await for some new and shiny signings.

Both teams are very attacking and are known for scoring goals, I believe this could be a high scoring affair, but for today I believe the lads will steal a well earned victory.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 Ipswich Town 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Hemir

Nice to be back with proper club football again, and another season of trying to predict the trials and tribulations of Sunderland AFC!

There seems to be a lot of hyperbole around Ipswich, and I’m not really sure why. Perhaps we have given these League One lads hope after our sparkling run last season, but I don’t see a lot special in their squad.

We’ll still need to be cautious as they will want to get back to Championship life with a bang, but if they come to the Stadium of Light all guns blazing, I suspect we’ll pick them off and end up winning comfortably.

I fancy Hemir to get off the mark early and show what he’s about with able supply ready from the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts, starting off our campaign in the best way possible.