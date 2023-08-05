Report claims Sunderland have made €2m bid for Ukraine international striker

Sunderland have wasted no time in using the incoming money from Isaac Lihadji, as according to reports in Ukraine we’ve made an offer for Nazariy Rusyn.

According to Zorya Londonsk, Sunderland have offered €2m plus bonuses for the Ukrainian international forward, who has been linked with the club throughout the summer.

Rusyn was the second top scorer in the Ukrainian Premier League last season, with 13 goals in 30 games and also provided six assists to team-mates. He has already got off the mark for Zorya this season, scoring in a 1-1 draw against Rukh Liev in the season opener earlier in the week.

The report also claims that other clubs are interested in his services but Sunderland are so far the only club to make a concrete offer.