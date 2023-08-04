Fan Letters: “Why don’t Sunderland sub keepers on when we’re cruising?”

Dear Roker Report,

I too disagree with all the critique that Jordan Henderson has been subjected to.

We are not privileged to know what he will earn, or how rich he is. We have no right to know. Secondly, there is far too much politics creeping into the game of football. It is a sport that is open to all to play and if an individual has a unique talent and ability then that individual should be allowed to display that talent all over the world.

I hope that when his contract is up that he will come back to the UK and return to his first club (SAFC) and take up some kind of coaching role to give our youngsters the benefit of his experience that he’s gained during his very successful career.

Malcolm Donnison

Ed’s Note [Gav]: You’re right, what Jordan Henderson does with his money is his own business, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be scrutinised. As a public figure he’s spoken out in support of causes that are despised in the country that now pays his wages. Whether you’re arsed or not about him going out there, I still think you have to acknowledge he’s a hypocrite. I’m bored of talking about it now anyways, it’s done. I’m sure he’ll be back at some point... deep down I was really hoping he’d come back to Sunderland, but I doubt that was ever a possibility, especially not after failing to get promoted.

Dear Roker Report,

So here is a very subjective question. Just a say we are winning 3-0 with 30 minutes to go.

Most teams change the outfield players, BUT, what is wrong with changing the goalie?

Now come on, think about it - in modern-day football, we expect every player on the bench to get on the pitch at some time, yes?

So why not the goalie? It keeps him in play, experience in game time, etc.

It seems to be a missed opportunity by every club from Premiership to grassroots.

They all need the experience, so give it to them in league games, not just cup games.

Come on TM, be a leader in this.

Paul

Ed’s Note [Gav]: As hard as I’ve tried to think of a logical hole in your argument, I can’t. I have no idea why it doesn’t happen in that sort of situation you’ve described more often. I guess that it’s not very often that Sunderland are cruising 3-0 up with time left on the clock!

Dear Roker Report,

I think the players just need a good rest ‘til sunday.

Leonard Gateshill