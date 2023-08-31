 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Transfer Latest: L’Equipe claim Sunderland are set to sign French midfielder from Lorient

Having been linked earlier in the week with a move to Wearside, L’Equipe are claiming that Sunderland are set to sign a 21-year old French U20 international midfielder from Lorient.

By Andy Tomlinson
/ new
Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images

Sunderland are set to complete the signing of French midfielder Adil Aouchiche, according to reports in France.

L’Equipe say the Lorient will sign a long term deal at the Stadium of Light and the move will be wrapped up ‘quickly’.

The report says an agreement was reached in principle between the two clubs and that the 21-year-old has been authorised to head to the North East but no fee for the player has been mentioned.

The French under-20 international has already played 81 times in Ligue 1 in his short career and was previously on the books of Paris Saint Germain and Saint Etienne.

