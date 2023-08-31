Share All sharing options for: Transfer Latest: L’Equipe claim Sunderland are set to sign French midfielder from Lorient

Sunderland are set to complete the signing of French midfielder Adil Aouchiche, according to reports in France.

L’Equipe say the Lorient will sign a long term deal at the Stadium of Light and the move will be wrapped up ‘quickly’.

The report says an agreement was reached in principle between the two clubs and that the 21-year-old has been authorised to head to the North East but no fee for the player has been mentioned.

The French under-20 international has already played 81 times in Ligue 1 in his short career and was previously on the books of Paris Saint Germain and Saint Etienne.