‘SAFC 365: An SAFC Anthology’ - Out now for pre-orders, with all profits going to Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen

Supporting Sunderland doesn’t just mean you turn up at the ground five minutes before kick-off twenty odd times a season. It can be an all-consuming passion that takes over your life for weeks and months at a time. This lovingly created 400 page anthology maps out some of the ups and downs that following SAFC in such a way can bring, with an article for each day of the year, covering many of the great stories from the history of SAFC.

Produced by the writers of Roker Report, and strikingly designed and published by A Love Supreme and local artist Dave Wright, this is the perfect book for those that would like to learn about the club or wish to relive the treasured moments that they witnessed first-hand.

These memories, when experienced with loved ones or complete strangers even, have helped foster the strong sense of community felt amongst both the Stadium of Light fanbase and city as a whole and will now continue to do so in their retelling.

All profits from the sales of this book will go to support to magnificent efforts of the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen (SCSK).

Established in 2019, the SCSK volunteers work tirelessly to combat hunger and poverty in Sunderland. Operating out of their warehouse base in Hendon, they offer food, supplies and other practical support to the members of society that need it the most, no matter what their circumstances, and their kitchen at Albert’s Place in High Street West is a valuable hub of hope and compassion. For more information about their vision please visit www.soupscsk.com.

SAFC: 365: AN SAFC ANTHOLOGY WITH A HISTORICAL ENTRY FOR EACH DAY OF THE YEAR

LINK TO PRODUCT: https://www.a-love-supreme.com/product-page/safc-365