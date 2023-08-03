Would Colin Dagba be a good signing for Sunderland?

Gav says...

My opinion is that no matter what the position is, we have to strengthen it wherever and whenever it makes sense.

That includes right back, where you could say there’s a slight issue in that we have one very obvious first choice player, and then a capable backup who doesn’t really have a realistic chance of challenging for a regular starting berth if the first choice is fit.

I really like Lynden Gooch, because he’s been such a fantastic servant to the club and he clearly loves it here. However, as the club progresses quickly, someone who became a makeshift full back in League One isn’t really going to cut it if we have serious promotion ambitions.

Similarly, Niall Huggins is a good player but given that he’s barely played for the last two years, I’m not sure that we can fully depend on him to push Trai Hume to the level that we ideally need.

I’ve no clue about how good Dagba is because I’ve never watched him play, but the fact that he’s played fifty five times for PSG suggests to me that he’s a good player and certainly good enough to play for us.

If we’re interested in him, it’s probably because he’s better than what we’ve got and with a higher ceiling to push on and improve.

I’m happy to stand by the club and see how things play out, but it certainly can’t do any harm to bring in a better quality of player, no matter what the position is.

Andrew Smithson says...

I like our current options at right back and I wouldn’t class it as a priority area, but if the club thinks they’ve found a gem, of course they should see if a deal is possible.

You can’t stand still in football so it’s pleasing to see the club being proactive and trying to get ahead of the curve.

It might not even spell the end for the lads that are already here, as Lynden Gooch, Trai Hume and Niall Huggins have all played in other positions before and the thinking might be that they could be utilised elsewhere.

The number of games in the Championship, as well as the extra amount of substitutes allowed, means there’ll be opportunities for everybody in the squad that can hit a certain level, and we’ve already seen how adaptable some of our players are.

I don’t know anything of Dagba but if he does join, I'll wish him well.

However, he wouldn’t need to be dropped in at the deep end. He could take his time if needed and we’d be coming into any negotiations from a position of strength, as there’s no desperate need to fill the role right now.

On paper, it looks like a smart way of doing things and if it means that agents and selling clubs are less inclined to bump up the numbers because they know we’re short, we’ll be laughing.

Any player worth their salt should relish competition for places and this entire approach to recruitment is a lot more sensible than being forced into last-minute panic buys.

Long may it continue!

Malc Dugdale says...

If anyone wonders why we’re potentially doing deals like this, just wind back the clock to last season.

We were sat on the edge of the playoffs but we had more lads in the treatment room than on the training ground, which for me was ultimately why we didn’t win a second promotion.

In that case, it was mainly strikers and central defenders who were in recovery, but we can be hit in any position in a similar way.

When you look at the options in this position, it’s clear that Lynden Gooch bleeds red and white and that Luke O’Nien is about as Mackem as a southerner will ever be, post-Kevin Ball.

If we’re serious about getting out of this league, we need to build our squad with real competition for most places.

Neither Gooch nor O’Nien are ‘natural’ full backs, and if Dagba was to back himself to get the shirt from someone such as Trai Hume, and a deal works for both clubs, why on earth would we not make it happen?

Let’s get it done and make it more of the same.

The business we do now until the end of the month will be a massive factor in our success come next spring. Kristjaan Speakman and company should carry on with their business, because I trust the process more than ever.