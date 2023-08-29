Nazariy Rusyn discusses his impending move to Sunderland

Prospective new Sunderland signing Nazariy Rusyn has given an interview this morning about his impending move to the Stadium of Light.
Speaking to Sport.ua, Rusyn denied rumours that he has in fact already signed his contract with Sunderland, saying that cannot be true as he has yet to complete a medical but did reveal that he will be submitting his visa paperwork today ahead of the move.
Rusyn also said that he will be signing a four-year deal with the option of a further season, with reports suggesting that a fee of around €2.5m+add-ons has been agreed with Zorya, although the player himself said the financial details have been left to his agent.
He is now finishing up rehabilitation of a pubic bone injury, from which he says he’s feeling better every day and is now looking forward to his new challenge at the Stadium of Light:
Nazariy, then immediately about Sunderland. There have already been reports in some media that you have signed a contract with this British club.
It is not true. How could I do this when I didn’t even pass the physical at this club? Therefore, I continue to be a Zorya player.
But is the information true that Sunderland wants to see you in their ranks?
Yes, as my agent Vadim Shabliy said, there is an agreement that I will legalize business relations with Sunderland for a period of four years with an extension for another season. This option suits me.
And when can this happen?
On August 29, I have to submit the necessary documents for obtaining an English visa. I hope that soon all the formalities will be completed and it will be possible to gather in foggy Albion.
What compensation will Zorya get for your transfer to Sunderland?
That doesn’t interest me. All financial matters are within the competence of Shabliy.
What information do you have about Sunderland?
I recently subscribed to the Sunderland club account on Instagram and I have the opportunity to watch the matches of this team. I like the style they play. Now the main thing is to get rid of injury as soon as possible and be ready for a new challenge in my football career.
Loading comments...