Nazariy Rusyn discusses his impending move to Sunderland

Prospective new Sunderland signing Nazariy Rusyn has given an interview this morning about his impending move to the Stadium of Light.

Speaking to Sport.ua, Rusyn denied rumours that he has in fact already signed his contract with Sunderland, saying that cannot be true as he has yet to complete a medical but did reveal that he will be submitting his visa paperwork today ahead of the move.

Rusyn also said that he will be signing a four-year deal with the option of a further season, with reports suggesting that a fee of around €2.5m+add-ons has been agreed with Zorya, although the player himself said the financial details have been left to his agent.

He is now finishing up rehabilitation of a pubic bone injury, from which he says he’s feeling better every day and is now looking forward to his new challenge at the Stadium of Light: