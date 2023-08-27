 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

RRP: "Clean sheets and Labradors" - Coventry City 0-0 Sunderland AFC Reaction!

Sunderland took a point from our old friends Coventry City in a lively but goalless game yesterday afternoon. Gav and Chris sat down last night to give us their take on the performance and a few other things rumbling away in the background at SAFC! 

What’s the crack?

  • Clean sheet and a point - we’ll take that all day long aye?
  • How do we feel after that? Besides mildly infuriated that Ba didn’t pass that ball..
  • We’re sticking with Dack but is it working?
  • Tomorrow never came, so new lad in tomorrow aye?
  • Everyone is concentrating on the need for striker by the end of the window, but Chris thinks we need to focus our attentions on the midfield too;
  • Another brilliant performance (on the pitch and down the beach) from Luke O’Nien. Isn’t he a good boy? Yes he is.
  • Your three word reviews and more! Ha’way the Lads!

