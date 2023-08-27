RRP: "Clean sheets and Labradors" - Coventry City 0-0 Sunderland AFC Reaction!

What’s the crack?
- Clean sheet and a point - we’ll take that all day long aye?
- How do we feel after that? Besides mildly infuriated that Ba didn’t pass that ball..
- We’re sticking with Dack but is it working?
- Tomorrow never came, so new lad in tomorrow aye?
- Everyone is concentrating on the need for striker by the end of the window, but Chris thinks we need to focus our attentions on the midfield too;
- Another brilliant performance (on the pitch and down the beach) from Luke O’Nien. Isn’t he a good boy? Yes he is.
- Your three word reviews and more! Ha’way the Lads!
