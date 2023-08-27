Sunderland Women get their season underway today - what have we missed over the summer?

Hello Lasses fans. How are you? Good?

It seems like a lot has happened since the last time we spoke.

It’s safe to say it’s been a busy summer for the lasses with a lot of players leaving and coming in. We wish those who left all the best, especially Neve Herron who I’m sure will be playing WSL football in no time.

To focus on the new, Sunderland have brought six players in. We’ve strengthened the back line with Amy Goddard coming in. Amy is a towering figure and will be a huge asset for Sunderland in both defending and attacking. Along with Grace Mccatty and Bri Westrup, we have a strong centre half trio there.

To midfield, and where the major surgery has been performed. Alongside Herron leaving, Emma Kelly went to those up the road and Dan Brown has moved to Spain to start a new life with her young family.

So Sunderland needed reinforcements and have brought in Tash Fenton from Blackburn, who ran the show against us last season in both times we played them, Jenna Dear - who has already become a legend by scoring against the mags - and Katie Kitching, who everyone I know at Sunderland are absolutely raving about.

Those three look to have already formed a great partnership and friendship on and off the pitch.

And onto the forward line, and it was obvious towards the end of last season that we needed help there. Liz Ejupi has agreed to stay and that is huge news for us.

Liz is one of the best strikers in this league when fit, and Sunderland have brought in Mary Mcateer, who has pace to burn and has already scored a stunner in pre-season, and Ellen Jones, who looks a real find with raw pace and power.

Add in our already rapid stars in Emily Scarr and Katie Watson, and you can see Sunderland are really going for pace this season.

Our opposition on Sunday is London City Lionesses - a difficult game as they pushed Bristol City all the way last season, and like Sunderland they have seen a big transition in players this summer. Many within the last two weeks.

You could argue that Sunday is the best time to play them and I agree with that. From watching Sunderland’s game against Newcastle you could clearly see that this team is together and there for each other - something I thought went amiss towards the end of last season.

Sunday is chance to start again. A mini reset if you will. Yes, players we grew to love have gone but in their place comes new potential heroes willing to fight for the badge. I can’t wait to see what they can do.

After the Lionesses heroic performance in Australia, it’s time for the club season to commence. Enjoy the season lasses fans, it’s what you deserve.

Haway the Lasses.