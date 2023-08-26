Andy’s Player Ratings: Coventry 0-0 Sunderland - Clean sheet and a point for Mowbray’s Mackems

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Made one good save with his feet from Ellis Simms in what was a pretty quiet game, did come for a cross that he missed but comfortable otherwise.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Given some problems when Palmer drifted to his side but mostly controlled his side, had half a chance from a snapshot from a corner that was blocked.

Dan Ballard: 7/10

Strong defensively and never particularly troubled by the Coventry attack, got his head on some crosses and had a good game.

Luke O’Nien (C): 6/10

Very similar to Ballard but did give Simms his half chance when he stretched to intercept the ball, missed it and let Simms have a run. Other than that was comfortable all afternoon.

Dennis Cirkin: 7/10

Got in some good positions going forward, especially in the second half but couldn’t quite pick out a team-mate. Very easy for him defensively.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Had a very good first half, covered a lot of ground and looked our most dangerous player going forward. Not quite as good in the second but still came close to scoring with a low effort from distance.

Pierre Ekwah: 6/10

Was a bit hit and miss today, played well enough in general but then would have some lazy passes and had one hilariously bad shot that missed the entire stadium.

Abdoullah Ba: 5/10

Was a willing runner but never looked comfortable on the right wing, summed up when he made a good run down the right from a great ball from Hume but took far too long playing in the onrushing Bellingham who would have had a one-on-one.

Jobe Bellingham: 6/10

Kept the Coventry defence occupied and was close a couple of times to get on balls in behind, one floated over the top from Dack and another when Ba’s delayed ball was blocked with Bellingham bearing down on goal. Did a good job defensively as he got his head on a number of crosses. Not a lot from him on the ball today though.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Drifted in and out of the game a lot but was always dangerous when he did get the ball, mixed his play up a lot more today today as he took the ball down the line as well as cutting inside. Had a shot deflect just over after playing a one-two with Dack.

Bradley Dack: 6/10

Worked hard but still doesn’t look fully fit but had some flashes where he almost made something happen. Played a lovely ball over the top to Bellingham that just missed the 17-year-old in the first half, played a nice one-two with Clarke whose shot went just over and got in a good position for Cirkin’s pull back but the ball was just behind him.

Substitutes

Niall Huggins: 6/10

Looked good down the right when he came on, helped out defensively and offered a bit of pace outside.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Always busy and played some clever balls for runners, had a number of opportunities to cross the ball but typically found the goalkeeper.

Luis Hemir: 5/10

Struggled to get into the game after coming on and had nothing to feed on in the box.

Man of the Match: Dan Neil

Looked really good in the first half, particularly going forward with some very dangerous runs and looked our biggest threat. Came closest to scoring with a well hit shot from distance that forced a good save from Ben Wilson and also played a neat flick around a corner for Cirkin to run onto but his cross was just behind Dack. Had a shout for a penalty too after nipping between a few defenders and being blocked off but Keith Stroud wasn’t interested.

Only downside was a loose touch on Coventry’s D that thankfully only led to a shot well, well wide from Coventry’s own half.